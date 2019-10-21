Christmas is under ten weeks away. Seriously, where has the year gone? That means it's almost time for cosy nights by the fire, Christmas markets, mulled wine, and one of the highlights of the London Christmas calendar — Winter Wonderland. Quite frankly nothing says Christmas or winter in London like Winter Wonderland. But do you need tickets for London's Winter Wonderland in 2019?

While you don't have to pay to get into Winter Wonderland and immerse yourself in the Christmassy vibes, there are some festive attractions that you might want to book in advance. According to the website, "big attractions are really popular, so book ahead to guarantee the date and time that suits you. Pre-booked tickets guarantee fast-track entry into the event."

Some of the attractions that you might want to get tickets for in advance are this year's new events. This includes a 70-metre observation wheel and the performances of A Christmas Carol, Paddington on Ice, Zippos Christmas Circus, Mr Men and Little Miss, and Cirque Bezerk. The ice skating, ice sculpting classes, Bar Ice, The Hut, and the Winter Wonderland Comedy Club are back from last year.

If you don't fancy booking the events individually, I would recommend a season ride pass, which is brand new for Christmas 2019. This is a pre-paid season pass which allows to to have total access of all the rides at Winter Wonderland for the full duration of 45 days. Think of it as an early Christmas gift to yourself. This way you can enjoy all the rides and attractions, without the annoying queuing.

I honestly believe there's no better way to welcome in the festive season then with a trip to Winter Wonderland. If you aren't into the ticketed events, have no fear, you can still enjoy the Bavarian village, Christmas markets and grab a bite to eat while sipping on some mulled wine.