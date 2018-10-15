The red-hot career of the "Bodak Yellow" rapper is sweeping the world, but this brand-new mom is so in love with her daughter that she could take another short break to have one more. Cardi B might want another baby, Billboard reported, if her latest tweet on Sunday night is to be taken seriously.

The Bronx native has one daughter, Kulture Kiari, with her husband Offset, who belongs to the group Migos. Kulture was born just three months ago in July, and Cardi B seems to have loved every second of it, with frequent Instagram posts and tweets about her baby girl. And according to Billboard, the rapper turned 26 this past Thursday. It's not totally out of the question that she could've wished for a baby brother or sister for Kulture while blowing out her birthday candles.

On Sunday, Cardi B casually threw the question out to her Twitter fans, asking, "Would ya be mad at me if i get pregnant again?" The artist may be a new mom suffering through the sleepless nights (often mentioned in her social media posts), but she's so smitten with Kulture (also evidenced by her gushing posts) that the idea of baby number two has already started blossoming in her mind. Her fans replied quickly, with several of them saying they hope she'll go on tour first. Others gave their blessings, reminding everyone that Cardi B can do whatever she wants — and that the decision is really no one's business to judge.

Many fans also asked for new music and even a photo of Kulture, in response to her tweet. So far, Cardi B and Offset have been careful to keep Kulture out of the public eye, only posting partial images of her that don't show her face. In an Instagram post last month, Cardi B posted a picture of her daughter's hands, with the caption, "I needed a girl like you.🎀KK."

Cardi, most recently performing at the American Music Awards where she was nominated for eight accolades this year, showed more love for her daughter in an acceptance speech after she won the Favorite Rap/Hip-Hop Artist category.

"I really want to thank my daughter, and not just because she's my daughter but while I was pregnant I was just so influenced to be like, 'Yo, I gotta do this,'" the "I Like It" rapper said. "I gotta show people wrong. I gotta prove people wrong."

The rapper also snagged the awards for Favorite Song ("Finesse" with Bruno Mars) and Favorite Rap/Hip-Hop Song ("Money Moves"). But as popular as she is, the new mother ultimately canceled her tour and backed out of the decision to join Bruno Mars on the road this fall because she wanted to stay close to Kulture.

Her love for her first kid was even captured via "round brilliant 1/2 carat diamonds" on her birthday. The rapper posted a picture to Instagram this weekend, showing off her new birthday hardware spelling out her daughter's name. "Thanks hubby for my necklace and bracelet !" Cardi B wrote in the caption. "I looveee it ! KULTURE! ❤️❤️❤️IM SO THANKFUL SOOO GRATEFUL !"

Cardi B's love for her daughter, above all else, is heartwarming, and no matter how many posts she sends out about Kulture, it just gets sweeter every time.