The weeks are winding down, and Colton's journey to find love is almost over. But come finale time, is Colton going to propose on The Bachelor? A preview of the finale shocked fans when the ring box Colton was holding seemed empty. And since it wouldn't be the first time a Bachelor chose not to get down on one knee, fans may be stressing that Colton will become a Brad Womack or Juan Pablo Galavis 2.0. But if you look at all the clues and things Colton's said while doing press for the show, the signs point to a happy ending for Colton and his final rose winner.

When host Chris Harrison was asked by Entertainment Tonight about that seemingly empty ring box, he deflected the question with jokes. "What does that mean? Does it mean that Neil Lane didn't give us one this season? Could be. Could it be that Chris Harrison stole it? I have a whole chest of rings," Harrison laughed. "People wonder where the old rings go. At night, I just put them all on."

If Colton truly didn't propose, would Harrison be making fun of the situation? Probably not. Plus, Colton said in the same empty ring box promo that he was planning to propose that day. "I'm excited, I'm nervous, because today is the biggest day of my life. I am getting down on one knee and asking her to be my wife." It's unlikely he'd totally change his mind in less than 24 hours. And since all of Colton's remaining women have assured him they're there for the ~right reasons~ and want to get engaged, if Colton proposes, whoever he chooses will likely say yes.

Anna Marie's BachelorTV on YouTube

So the question is less, "Does Colton propose?" and more, "Is he still engaged?" As fans know, the time after the show stops filming is critical for the success of the relationship. Many couples have found that entering the real world is challenging, and they aren't able to turn that engagement into a marriage. But everything Colton has said hints that things are working out thus far.

Colton's been careful not to directly say anything about whether he proposes or is engaged now, but that doesn't mean he hasn't dropped clues. "I want everybody to go on this ride and this journey with me, so I don't want to spoil anything and I don't want to give anything away," Colton told The Hollywood Reporter when asked about the finale. "It was challenging and it was hard at times. I knew it was going to be hard at times and I embraced it and I loved the fact that it was. But I will say, I'm exactly where I need to be in my life right now."

Hmm... exactly where he needs to be in his life, huh? Colton was even more revealing in an interview with Extra TV. "I'm living my best life," he told the outlet. "I'm just so happy with where I'm at." Since getting engaged was so important to him, we can probably take that happiness to mean the engagement is going well.

There are still a few episodes left before fans see how the finale unfolds, but expect a proposal and expect a happy couple at the end of it. Colton may be trying to stay secretive, but his demeanor is easy to read.