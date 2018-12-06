A New York Times report by journalist Miriam Jordan from Thursday sheds light on the challenges of two Latin American immigrant women (one of them currently undocumented) who worked at the Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, New Jersey. But it also briefly touches upon a topic that you may have wondered about: Does Donald Trump wear makeup?

Based on Jordan's conversation with one of the women who previously worked at the golf club, Sandra Diaz, the president is reportedly particular about stains on his clothes, including the kind possibly left behind by his purported makeup. Jordan reported that Trump had an outburst in 2012 "over some orange stains on the collar of his white golf shirt, which Ms. Diaz described as stubborn remnants of his makeup, which she had difficulty removing."

It's possible, too, that those "orange stains" may have been left behind by an artificial tan. Over time, the president's tan has been a frequently discussed topic. A Marie Claire piece on the president's complexion delved into the different shades of his tan with photos from 1986 up to 2017.

According to the publication, makeup artist Jason Kelly took care of Trump's final touches at the 2016 Republican National Convention. And while he had "minimal" makeup done, Kelly told Marie Claire, "He didn't have any liquid or cream foundation on, or spray tan actually. The newer ones nowadays are a lot better, but I have an eye for it and I can spot it a mile away."

