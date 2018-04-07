The Jersey Shore cast is back on reality TV this year after taking a six-year hiatus from the small screen. As you can imagine, a lot has changed for the cast since then and fans are seeing that on Jersey Shore Family Vacation. But is Vinny from Jersey Shore single in 2018? It's not a secret that Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi, Jenni "JWoww" Farley, and Deena Cortese have all settled down and gotten married since the show's series finale aired in 2012. And now that the Shore fam is making a comeback, you probably can't help but wonder about the relationship statuses of the rest of the cast, particularly Vinny Guadagnino, who was stealing viewers' hearts since Season 1.

Vinny recently revealed to Entertainment Tonight that, though he's currently single, he was in a relationship while the show was being filmed. Fans may or may not get to see relationship on Jersey Shore Family Vacation. "So, I wasn’t using the 'smoosh room' on the show ‘cause I was in a relationship on the show," he revealed to ET at the show's premiere party in Los Angeles on Thursday, April 5. "I do have someone I really care about, she is the girl that I was with, but currently it didn’t work out, so I’m single."

If you were a frequent watcher of Jersey Shore during its earlier seasons, you'd likely know that of all the guys in the house, Vinny appeared to be the most romantic, but he wasn't the one getting the most action. He had a brief romance with Snooki, which viewers saw play out in a handful of episodes, but the 30-year-old spent a good amount of time getting in and out of trouble as Pauly "DJ Pauly D" DelVecchio's wingman. With the start of Jersey Shore Family Vacation, that's all set to change.

According to a few photos on his Instagram page, the woman Vinny seemed to be dating during the time of filming was Elicea Shyann. Back in December 2017, Vinny posted a photo of the two sitting at a dinner table while locking arms with each other alongside the caption, "My baby." He also took to IG less than a month later with another selfie of the two, forgoing words in his caption and using flame emojis instead.

With 43 posts on her own Instagram, Shyann doesn't appear to be super active on social media, and none of the photos and videos on her page appear to show Vinny, though that doesn't exactly mean that they weren't in a relationship. She doesn't make too many appearances on Vinny's social media either, and the Jersey Shore star disabled the comments on one of the first photos that he shared of her. Together or not, this might just mean that both of them are a little more selective about the information that they share with the world, specifically that involving their personal relationships. It's likely that they both chose to keep their relationship under wraps while they were together.

Either way, Vinny also revealed to ET that his time on the show only had a slight effect on his relationship.

"I will say that being in a relationship was kinda tough, like, to be in a club every single night, alcohol every single night...I didn’t do anything but like being in a position and then, you know, talking on the phone and, you know, explaining like I was in a club until 6 in the morning every night — that gets a little sticky."

He insists that, though things got "a little sticky" at times, he didn't do anything that would've jeopardized his relationship. "I know that I did the right thing and that’s all that matters," he said.

So yes, Vinny is single as a Pringle right now, and he explained to ET that he's not currently looking for a relationship. And, as far as Vinny is concerned, the smush room won't be getting too much use, but that doesn't mean you shouldn't be looking forward to any other antics he engages in with his housemates.