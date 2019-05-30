Pride Month is almost here, and with it comes a launch of rainbow-colored fashion collections to help you celebrate in style. For those who want to look like they stepped out of a magazine spread and into a Pride pre-game party, Dolls Kill 2019 Pride collection is for you. Dubbed the Club Exx Pride collection, the capsule line is filled with mod-inspired pieces that are washed in PVC, glitter, fur, and spandex materials.

Dolls Kill is best known for its edgy, IDGAF attitude. The styles go against the grain, and capture that "back of the class, front of the club" vibe. This year's Pride collection captures that perfectly, just with a rainbow prism of color.

There are rainbow moto jackets made from vinyl and paired with Lisa Frank-inspired underwear briefs. There are glitter bombed knee-high go-go boots, and underboob cut-out swimsuits. And for those who want to blend in with the crowd a little more, there are also more subdued pieces. There is a baggy denim jacket with a cute rainbow ruffle going across it. Or there are slouchy knit sweaters that have a pastel rainbow stripes.

There is plenty to choose from, no matter your style. Plus a portion of sales from the Club Exx Pride collection will be donated to LYRIC, which is a center for LGTBQ youth in San Francisco. This donation will run until June 30. Check out some of the picks below.

Rainbow Runner Moto Jacket

Rainbow Runner Moto Jacket $98 Dolls Kill Buy At Dolls Kill

Wrap yourself in shiny vinyl with the help of this cropped moto jacket. The silver O-ring zipper adds a touch of hardware to the look.

Rainbow Runner Mini Skirt

Rainbow Runner Mini Skirt $40 Dolls Kill Buy At Dolls Kill

If you're not one to stand in front of your closet for hours to piece together an outfit, then just get this vinyl Mod outfit. The color blocked look comes with a bustier top and high waist Mod skirt.

Love Wins Denim Jacket

Love Wins Denim Jacket $55 Dolls Kill Buy At Dolls Kill

For those who just want a splash of rainbow in their Pride look, this denim jacket is a great pick.

Prismatic Empress Hologram Skirt

Prismatic Empress Hologram Skirt $45 Dolls Kill Buy At Dolls Kill

This outfit has it all. The two-piece look has a mermaid scale print, a holographic color that mimics Lisa Frank, and a slight space-empress vibe with its cut and silhouette.

Over the Rainbow Sunglasses

Over the Rainbow Sunglasses $15 Dolls Kill Buy At Dolls Kill

Add an extra punch to your Pride look with these rainbow sunglasses.

Rainbow Knit Crop Top

Rainbow Knit Crop Top $78 Dolls Kill Buy At Dolls Kill

This Lazy Oaf ribbed tank top is just the thing to pair with your high waist jeans. It also has a cute lace-up closure in the back, bringing your outfit some major vintage vibes.

Lazy Rainbow Roll Neck Sweater

Lazy Rainbow Roll Neck Sweater $105 Dolls Kill Buy At Dolls Kill

If it's chilly this Pride weekend, Lazy Oaf has you covered. This rainbow striped turtleneck will be just the thing to wear outside during the parade. The relaxed fit and rollneck design will also have you wearing it all year long, and not just during June.

Happy Daze Platforms

Happy Daze Platforms $98 Dolls Kill Buy At Dolls Kill

These rainbow platforms will make you win Pride weekend.

If you're looking to create the most extra Pride outfit from all of your friends, then look no further than Dolls Kill.