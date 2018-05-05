The eldest son of President Donald Trump has apparently decided to celebrate Cinco de Mayo with a throwback to one of the most inane things his father has ever tweeted. Donald Trump Jr. retweeted Trump's infamous "taco bowl" tweet on Saturday to mark Cinco de Mayo, a holiday that, contrary to what the Trump family appears to think, does not revolve around eating something called a "taco bowl."

"Perhaps the greatest tweet of all time," Donald Jr. wrote in a retweet of his father's now-two-year-old "taco bowl" tweet. "He's right though, it's really good," Donald Jr. added in an apparent reference to the Trump taco bowl before ending on three laughing-so-hard-I'm-crying smiley face emojis.

Trump celebrated Cinco de Mayo while on the campaign trail in 2016 with a bizarre tweet promoting one of his restaurants and his purported "love" for Hispanic culture. "Happy #CincoDeMayo!" Trump's tweet, which included a picture of him preparing to dig into a "taco bowl," read. "The best taco bowls are made in Trump Tower Grill. I love Hispanics!"

At the time of its publishing, the tweet drew heavy criticism in the press and on social media for a number of reasons. Namely, in a sharp contrast to his "I love Hispanics" comment, Trump launched his presidential bid in 2015 by claiming Mexico was "not our friend" and that Mexican immigrants brought "drugs," "crime," and "rapists" over the border.

In fact, Trump's record of disparaging remarks about Hispanics dates back to even before his presidential bid. In 2013, for example, he characterized them as perpetrators of violent crime. "Sadly, the overwhelming amount of violent crime in our major cities is committed by blacks and hispanics — a tough subject — must be discussed," he tweeted.

A number of journalists and media outlets also noted, with some confusion, that the menu at Trump Tower Grill didn't include anything known as a "taco bowl." There was, however, something called a "Taco fiesta!" on offer at the Trump Café, according to CNN, which appeared to match physical descriptions of the taco bowl Trump praised online. It's worth noting that Trump Tower Grill's lunch menu does now clearly offer a "Taco Bowl" for $19. The dish is described as "seasoned beef, pico de gallo salsa, guacamole, shredded lettuce, cheddar and sour cream."

What's more, food critics have largely panned Trump's beloved taco bowl. In January of 2016, Eater's Robert Sietsema reviewed the "beef tacos" listed then on the Trump Café menu as being nothing more than "a fried tortilla bowl heaped with romaine lettuce, grated yellow cheese, and plain ground beef." According to Sietsema, the meal was "so devoid of flavor, it rendered an insult to Mexicans every bit as profound as Trump's previous pronouncements."

In December 2016, Business Insider sent Kate Taylor and Hollis Johnson to Trump Tower Grill, which was then reportedly serving the taco bowl, to sample a variety of dishes. They reported that "the taco bowl is a mess of vaguely passable Mexican-esque components, slightly elevated by a fresh and crunchy bowl." Overall, it didn't appear to be something to rave about — they described it as "fine" and said that they'd buy it again if it was priced at $8 rather than $18. "There's no reason someone should pay $18 for this faux Tex-Mex jumble," they wrote.

Vanity Fair, which upset Trump in 2016 when they said "Trump Grill could be the worst restaurant in America," did admit that the taco bowl "ended up being the most edible thing we ate."

But one question remains: Will Trump and Donald Jr. be digging into Trump Tower Grill taco bowls this year or simply reliving old memories on social media?