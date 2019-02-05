Some people might say it's one of the stranger things to go on the auction block. A souvenir cake from Donald and Melania Trump's 2005 wedding reception is up on the RR Auction website, according to Us Weekly on Monday. If the ideal bidder comes along, the chocolate cake could sell for as high as $1,500.

The RR Auction website described the cake as a "sought-after souvenir" from the first couple's wedding that took place in January 2005. The item is apparently three inches tall and has received only four bids so far. Bustle has reached out to the White House for comment on whether the first couple authorized or approved the auction, and will update accordingly.

Apparently, the 14-year-old chocolate cake souvenir is a smaller version of Trump and Melania's actual wedding cake, which was a seven-tier behemoth that reportedly cost a whopping $50,000 and weighed some 200 pounds, according to The Hill. The publication also reported that some people at the wedding weren't able to eat the cake as it "contained too much wire for guests to consume."

This won't be the first time that the president's memorabilia ended up for auction. In 2017, Julien's Auctions put up another souvenir chocolate truffle cake from Trump's wedding on its website, and the winning bid came in at $2,240, according to the page.

Win McNamee/Getty Images News/Getty Images

