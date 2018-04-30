On Sunday, one of the president's sons responded to a series of withering roasts directed at his father the evening prior. However, Donald Trump Jr.'s White House Correspondents' Dinner joke sounded notably similar to one that host Michelle Wolf had already delivered — and both were directed at the same group of people.

"Hearing all the 'jokes' about @realDonaldTrump as a business man from last night’s #WHCorrespondentsDinner," Don Jr. tweeted Sunday evening. "Only problem is they forgot about his best deal ever... Living rent free for 2 years in the media’s heads."

Much of Wolf's comedic monologue at the WHCD did, in fact, center on Trump. And most of the evening's attendees were members of the media and the political establishment. However, the hosting comedian didn't just direct jabs at the president — she also roasted the media for its fixation on the president, much like Don Jr. did in his Sunday evening tweet.

"You guys are obsessed with Trump," Wolf said to the media members present at the dinner on Saturday. "Did you used to date him? Because you pretend like you hate him, but I think you love him."

She continued, eviscerating journalists for making money off of the Trump presidency:

I think what no one in this room wants to admit is that Trump has helped all of you. He couldn't sell steaks or vodka or water or college or ties or Eric, but he has helped you.

He's helped you sell your papers and your books and your TV. You helped create this monster, and now you're profiting off of him. And if you're gonna profit off of Trump, you should at least give him some money because he doesn't have any."

