In an angry tweet on Wednesday, Donald Trump Jr. defended Kimberly Guilfoyle after a New York Daily News writer criticized the Fox News host of being biased towards Trump Jr. and his father. Weeks ago, Page Six reported that Trump Jr. and Guilfoyle were reportedly dating each other. While speculation about their reported relationship is abundant, neither Trump Jr. nor Guilfoyle have commented on the rumors.

In his tweet, Trump Jr. linked to a Breitbart article with the title, "'Daily News' Writer Tells Puerto Rican Kimberly Guilfoyle To 'Pick Grapes,'" in which the author of the post accused Daily News writer Linda Stasi of racist stereotypes against Guilfoyle, whose late mother was Puerto Rican. Trump Jr. tweeted, "How did this get past her editors at the New York Daily News? Or do they condone this kind of talk? I guess hypocrisy, sexism, and racist rhetoric are alive and well there."

In her piece, Stasi wrote that Guilfoyle, who is a host on Fox News' The Five, lacked objectivity in her opinions on Trump Jr. and his father's administration, and that the Fox News network should let her go. Stasi wrote, "Now that Kimberly Guilfoyle is reportedly having sleepovers with Donald Trump Jr., the Fredo Corleone of the Trump boys, while she’s reporting on him, his father, his father’s sex scandals, and the Mueller investigation, what Fox News — that fair and balanced network — should do is bust her down to courtroom reporter. Or fire her."

Criticizing Stasi's article, Breitbart's John Nolte wrote that she wanted "to smear Fox News for employing a “reporter” with a conflict of interest, and to get Guilfoyle fired."

However, Stasi did not mention Guilfoyle's background in her piece. In fact, it was Breitbart's article that brings up her half Puerto Rican profile and accuses Stasi of being a "far-leftist" who wanted to bring Guilfoyle down.

The online ruckus against her article prompted a response from Stasi who tweeted an apology on Wednesday. She said that she "absolutely [had] no idea that Kimberly Guilfoyle is half Puerto Rican ... and my column was in no way meant as a slur. Nonetheless I will change that reference online. I'm just surprised anyone would have assumed such a stereotype [because] someone is half-Latina."

She added, "Sorry for misunderstanding."

The president's son's defense of Guilfoyle comes several months after he and his former wife, Vanessa Trump, confirmed in a joint statement in March that they had filed for a divorce. The statement said, "After 12 years of marriage, we have decided to go our separate ways. We will always have tremendous respect for each other and our families. We have five beautiful children together and they remain our top priority. We ask for your privacy during this time."

Not everyone was swayed by Trump Jr.'s tweet criticizing Stasi. Some people haven't forgotten that his father once bragged about sexually assaulting women. In 2016, The Washington Post published an Access Hollywood tape from 2005 in which Trump boasts about groping women without their consent. It was the infamous "grab her by the pussy" comment that Trump later on apologized as locker room talk.

Many brought up his dad's comment in their response to Trump Jr.'s tweet. One Twitter user sarcastically asked, "Sorta like 'grab 'em by the pussy,' eh? You condone that?"

While the president's son supported Guilfoyle against Stasi's opinion editorial, the Fox News anchor hasn't issued any personal comment or response on the New York Daily News article. If social media is indicative of one's mood, Guilfoyle seems unbothered by the article and more keen on retweeting high praise for Trump.