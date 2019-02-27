Never mind that his dad's former fixer and personal lawyer went before Congress to testify; the president's son is more focused on the summit with North Korea. That was essentially Donald Trump Jr.'s response to Michael Cohen testifying in Washington D.C. about the president and members of his family — including Don Jr.

"Only Democrats could hate someone so much that they would try to disrupt nuclear peace talks with testimony from a convicted felon," Trump tweeted. The president was indeed at a summit with the North Korean leader Kim Jong-un in Hanoi, Vietnam, on Wednesday negotiating a denuclearization of the Korean peninsula. And Cohen has pleaded guilty to felonies.

Among the many accusations Cohen made against the president, a key one references his oldest son. Cohen alleges that he witnessed Trump and his father having a conversation about setting up a meeting, right around the time a meeting with a Russian operative that offered "dirt" on Hillary Clinton took place. Bustle has reached out to the White House and the Trump Organization for comment.

"I recalled Don Jr. leaning over to his father and speaking in a low voice, which I could clearly hear, and saying, ‘The meeting is all set.’ I remember Mr. Trump saying, 'O.K. good … let me know,'" Cohen's opening statement read. He added that Trump walked behind his father's desk, which was "in itself was unusual."

Cohen said in his opening statement that, at the time, he didn't realize what was happening — nor does he "know of direct evidence" connecting the president to Russia — but that it dawned on him later. "Something clicked in my mind," he said in the opening statement.

Cohen went further to explain why this was an exchange he would remember:

What struck me as I looked back and thought about that exchange between Don Jr. and his father was, first, that Mr. Trump had frequently told me and others that his son Don Jr. had the worst judgment of anyone in the world. And also, that Don Jr. would never set up any meeting of any significance alone – and certainly not without checking with his father.

More to come...