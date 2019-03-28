On Wednesday, POTUS' son hinted that political campaigns might be a family affair in years to come. Donald Trump Jr. said running for office isn't out of the question for him during an interview with Bloomberg Radio's "Sound On." He didn't clarify when he thought he would run, or for what office, but he did establish this belief: that he had plenty of time to make the decision.

In the interview, per The Hill, Trump said, "I never want to rule it out. I definitely enjoy the fight. I definitely like being out there and I love being able to see the impact and the difference that it makes on these people’s lives that I get to see all over the country."

He added, "We have a lot of time. My father decided to get into politics at 68. I’m 41, I’ve got plenty of time."

Earlier in the interview, he established that his top priority was "getting the country back on track" and helping his father win a second presidential election. He said, “If I can be helpful and I can be powerful voice for that that’s my primary focus."

The interview came less than 24 hours after Trump posted a meme to his Instagram story which appeared to show POTUS as an image thumbnail for a porn website. Per The Cut, the caption in the meme read, "Orange Man F*cks Entire Democratic Party." Trump captioned the post, "I had to..."

At another point in his interview on Wednesday, Trump acknowledged the recent conclusion of Special Counsel Robert Mueller's investigation. He said, “Obviously, we were happy and there’s some relief there." He continued,

So I knew we didn’t do anything wrong. But just because something is nonsense doesn’t mean you don’t still have to deal with nonsense and you don’t have to deal with half of the country and leading congressional candidates and people for president saying you’re being treasonous and all of this nonsense.

Though Trump might have his sights set on a political career following his father's presidency, he could have some good old fashioned sibling rivalry take place in the process. Ivanka Trump has never made a public statement about her political aspirations, but according to Michael Wolff's book, Fire and Fury: Inside the Trump White House, she and her husband made a deal about their political futures. In an article for New York magazine adapted from his book, Wolff wrote, "Between themselves, the two had made an earnest deal: If sometime in the future the opportunity arose, she’d be the one to run for president. The first woman president, Ivanka entertained, would not be Hillary Clinton; it would be Ivanka Trump."

Wolff didn't disclose his sourcing, and Ivanka has not addressed the claim. But she did address the option of running for office in 2016, saying to Cosmopolitan, "I do not think [I would], but I have learned in life to never say never! It is too limiting!"

Of course, the speculation over the Trump siblings' future political careers is just that: speculation. Except for Trump Jr. He might just have his eye on the prize, already.