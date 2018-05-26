Donald Trump Jr. Thinks Instagram Is Out To Get Him & That's Why He Has No New Followers

While President Donald Trump clearly loves social media, one of his sons seems to think one social media network is trying to censor him. Donald Trump Jr. accused Instagram of shadow banning him in an attempt to censor conservative thought. The president's eldest son also claimed the photo and video sharing social network was trying to put off users who search his name by hitting them with a warning. Although Trump Jr. appeared to imply he'd been hit with the dreaded Instagram shadow ban, his posts and hashtags did not appear to be undiscoverable by users (like me) who do not follow him.

"Honestly it’s time for me to put this out there," Trump Jr. wrote in an Instagram caption posted Friday. "See video and pic where a friend searching MY NAME got a message warning that 'Posts with words or tags you’re searching for often encourage behavior that can cause harm and even lead to death.'" Trump Jr. also said he'd recently seen "a crazy drop off in new followers," noting that last week he'd had more than 7 million impressions but zero new followers. The president's son claimed he used to average about 10,000 new followers each week. He's currently listed as having 1.1 million followers.

"Are you fricken kidding me? @zuck this is insane," he went on to write, tagging the official account of Mark Zuckerberg, Facebook's chief executive officer. Facebook acquired Instagram in 2012. "If this account 'could cause harm and even lead to death' we have serious problems," he continued. "The #shadowban nonsense and the hysteria RE any conservative thought has to stop."

Not one of the #donaldtrumpjr hashtag searches carried out by Bustle turned up the warning. USA Today and The Hill were also reportedly unable to find evidence of the warning in their own searches. Instagram did not immediately return Bustle's request for comment.

More to come...