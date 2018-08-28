The feud between comedian Chelsea Handler and the president's oldest son is back on. On Tuesday, Donald Trump Jr. tweeted an attack at Handler and suggested that she leave the country now that her Netflix show has been cancelled. He was late to the party; the show Chelsea was cancelled in October 2017.

"Hey Chelsea, now that your show is canceled it’s not too late to make good on your promise. Really no excuse for you to stay anymore," Trump wrote, linking to an article in The Hollywood Reporter in which Handler promised in 2016 to do just that if Trump's dad was elected president — which, of course, he was. Bustle has tried to reach Handler through her lawyer for comment.

Speaking on Live With Kelly and Michael in May 2016, Handler said she was serious and would move to Spain. "I did buy a house in another country just in case, so all of these people that threaten to leave the country and then don't, I will leave the country," Handler said.

Handler also said several other things — clearly jokes — she'd do if Donald Trump became president. "After Barack Obama, I'm just going to blow my head up," she joked with the talk show hosts.

The two had previously sparred in March 2017 after Handler tweeted about the baby that Eric Trump and his wife Lara were expecting at the time. Handler suggested that society would be better off if the baby were a girl given its "jeans" — later corrected to "genes."

"I guess one of @realDonaldTrump's sons is expecting a new baby. Just what we need. Another person with those jeans. Let's hope for a girl," Handler tweeted about the pregnancy. She then blamed the spelling mistake on being "a little stoned."

Trump Jr. came to his brother's defense. "My response to @ChelseaHandler and her sick tweet targeted at our family. So much for the "tolerant left!" Trump wrote with a longer statement included as a photo that excoriated Handler and the "liberal elite":

The liberal elite's real hatred is hopefully starting to be apparent to mainstream America (both right and left). Their whole 'party of tolerance' nonsense only applies if you fully buy into their dogma, and when you don't their true colors shine. Attacking the announcement of someone's first pregnancy would seem below the belt to most, but sadly that's no longer the case. As to the 'hoping it's a girl' comment, I wonder if she knows that said 'jeans' (aka genes) are passed from the same people whether it's a girl or a boy??? Based on what I've read, probably not. So much for the party of science.

The Trump administration and family have been quick to hit back hard at comedians, particularly women, no matter the subject matter of the jokes. Some of the other prominent examples include Michelle Wolf and Kathy Griffin.

Griffin, who had shows cancelled after an offensive photo of her holding a Donald Trump mask was released, said her career suffered "because the President of the United States and his family were offended" and unleashed "an army" on her in social media. Griffin said the practice was a "punch down" from those in power in a long thread on Twitter.

Now, a member of the Trump family has not just called on a comedian to be fired, but to leave the country.