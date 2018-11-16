Dr. Bronner’s Is Now At Walmart.com — Here's What You Should Buy

There's something special about Dr. Bronner's all-in-one products. Not only do they save time, they're also just super convenient when you're always on the go. This is probably one of the reasons why it's a cult-classic brand. Most people know the brand for its 18-in-1 Castile soap, but the line has a huge variety of soaps, toothpastes, coconut oil, and more — and you can now get all of Dr. Bronner's at Walmart.com.

To be honest, their products are practically magic. Their iconic Castile soap, for example, can be used as a body wash, to mop, as laundry detergent, and even to give your sweet dog a well-deserved bath. Their coconut oil is also a fan-favorite that’s perfect for stir-frying some delicious food.

Whether you’re running low on detergent, toothpaste, or shampoo, this brand has everything you need to fulfill your needs without the harmful chemicals.

Read on to discover the essential Dr. Bronner's products you need from Walmart.com right now.

The Holy Grail Of All Toothpastes

Dr. Bronner's Peppermint Toothpaste $6 Walmart This toothpaste not only whitens teeth but fights plaque, freshens breath, and is fluoride-free. To make matters better, this toothpaste is 70 percent organic with no added sweetener. Shop Now

A Sweet-Smelling Almond Soap

The Perfect Soap For Sensitive Skin

Stock Up On Coconut Oil For All Uses

Dr. Bronner’s Whole Kernel Coconut Oil $30 This amazing whole-kernel coconut oil not only nourishes your skin and hair, it also is food-grade quality for when you want to whip up a stir-fry for a healthier option. Shop Now

Get Your Aromatherapy On With This Lavender Soap

The Classic Castile Soap Comes In A Bar, Too

Dr. Bronner's Baby Unscented Bar Soap $5 Walmart If you’re a little old-school and haven’t jumped on the liquid soap wagon, this is the bar soap you’ve been looking for. With the same qualities as Dr. Bronner’s Unscented Baby Pure Castile Liquid Soap, this vegan bar makes it hard to tell the difference between a baby’s soft skin and yours. Shop Now

This Soap Is A Miracle Worker For Acne-Prone Skin

