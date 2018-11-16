Dr. Bronner’s Is Now At Walmart.com — Here's What You Should Buy
There's something special about Dr. Bronner's all-in-one products. Not only do they save time, they're also just super convenient when you're always on the go. This is probably one of the reasons why it's a cult-classic brand. Most people know the brand for its 18-in-1 Castile soap, but the line has a huge variety of soaps, toothpastes, coconut oil, and more — and you can now get all of Dr. Bronner's at Walmart.com.
To be honest, their products are practically magic. Their iconic Castile soap, for example, can be used as a body wash, to mop, as laundry detergent, and even to give your sweet dog a well-deserved bath. Their coconut oil is also a fan-favorite that’s perfect for stir-frying some delicious food.
Whether you’re running low on detergent, toothpaste, or shampoo, this brand has everything you need to fulfill your needs without the harmful chemicals.
Read on to discover the essential Dr. Bronner's products you need from Walmart.com right now.
The Holy Grail Of All Toothpastes
Dr. Bronner's Peppermint Toothpaste
This toothpaste not only whitens teeth but fights plaque, freshens breath, and is fluoride-free. To make matters better, this toothpaste is 70 percent organic with no added sweetener.
A Sweet-Smelling Almond Soap
Filled with ingredients such as coconut oil, hemp oil, and olive oil, this soap is perfect for your body, face, and even your hair.
The Perfect Soap For Sensitive Skin
Dr. Bronner’s Baby Unscented Pure Castile Liquid Soap 32 oz.
With no added scents, this soap works miracles for those with sensitive skin — even babies! Plus, Dr. Bronner’s organic soap also triples up as dish, pet, and laundry soap, which is the perfect reason to stock up on the double size.
Stock Up On Coconut Oil For All Uses
Dr. Bronner’s Whole Kernel Coconut Oil
This amazing whole-kernel coconut oil not only nourishes your skin and hair, it also is food-grade quality for when you want to whip up a stir-fry for a healthier option.
Get Your Aromatherapy On With This Lavender Soap
Dr. Bronner’s Lavender Pure Castile Liquid Soap
Lavender is great for calming the mind and soothing your body from harsh weather changes. Made with jojoba, coconut, and olive oil, this soap doubles up as a moisturizing shampoo for soft and flowing hair.
The Classic Castile Soap Comes In A Bar, Too
Dr. Bronner's Baby Unscented Bar Soap
If you’re a little old-school and haven’t jumped on the liquid soap wagon, this is the bar soap you’ve been looking for. With the same qualities as Dr. Bronner’s Unscented Baby Pure Castile Liquid Soap, this vegan bar makes it hard to tell the difference between a baby’s soft skin and yours.
This Soap Is A Miracle Worker For Acne-Prone Skin
Dr. Bronner’s Tea Tree Pure Castile Liquid Soap
Tea tree oil is phenomenal for tackling acne-prone skin. Not only does this soap help fight pesky pimples, but it's also great for getting rid of dandruff. What better way to enter this world than having clear and moisturized skin?
