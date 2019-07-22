If you love Dr. Pimple Popper's infamous TV show and wish she could personally treat your skin, that dream can be somewhat of a reality. Dr. Pimple Popper's SLMD Skin Care line is now available at Target. SLMD stands for Sandra Lee MD, which is Dr. Pimple Popper's actual name. And this range basically bridges the gap between the dermatologist's office and the retail skin care section.

SLMD's clinical-strength assortment addresses specific concerns and needs for acne-prone skin. There are treatment kits, cleanser, moisturizer, body spray, and more. The SLMD products were also formulated for all skin types and can help prevent, as well as treat, the same common skin conditions that Dr. Pimple Popper sees from patients at her actual practice.

Prices start as low as $24.99 and go as high as $49.99. The user-friendly products were hand-selected by Dr. Pimple Popper, and will help you understand and better care for your skin. Since these are items that she would recommend, it's as though she is your virtual dermatologist.

Next time you do a Target run for all your essentials, cruise over to the skin care aisle and nab some of these solutions-based products. The products will also be available via the Target site so you can shop at your leisure.

Below are the seven SLMD products you can now shop at Target and what they do.

1. SLMD Acne System

This system serves as a complete routine. It's also an excellent choice for travel or if you want to test the products before committing to full sizes. The 30-day supply includes the Salicylic Acid Cleanser to exfoliate and unclog pores, along with the BP Lotion, which eliminates pesky, acne-causing bacteria. The Retinol Serum treats dark spots and uneven tone, while the Facial Moisturizer hydrates skin. It's a full skin care regimen for $50.

2. SLMD Salicylic Acid Cleanser

All Dr. Pimple Popper fans can rock this cleanser, which treats active acne, exfoliates skin, tones, and texturizes. It can be used both day and night and won't strip skin of moisture. You'll be left with fresh, clean skin.

3. SLMD Daily Moisturizer With SPF 15

It's a consummate multi-tasker. This unscented moisturizer hydrates and protects skin from harmful UVA rays, which cause premature aging and damage skin. Best of all, it's lightweight, won't clog pores, and doesn't feel sticky like a regular sunscreen.

4. SLMD Salicylic Acid Spot Treatment

If you are felled by a breakout or feel one coming on, this maximum strength treatment will come to your rescue. It includes Benzoyl Peroxide, which is a powerful acne-fighting ingredient. It calms that pesky redness and inflammation, too. Use as much or as little of this roll-on treatment as you need.

5. SLMD Salicylic Acid Body Spray

Don’t let body breakouts get the best of you. Instead, use this treatment, which boasts a 360-degree sprayer, in between showers. It fights acne anywhere on your person. Tuck a bottle in your gym bag if you deal with annoying post-workout breakouts.

6. SLMD Glycolic Acid Body Scrub

Dry skin really sucks and can lead to other issues. However, you can combat flaky, dead skin cells, bumpy skin, and clogged pores with this scrub. Its exfoliating action will reveal your best complexion. It's also designed to be used on problem areas or all over.

7. SLMD Glycolic Acid Body Lotion

This mega moisturizing body lotion will help you smooth rough, dry, and bumpy skin. The glycolic acid resurfaces skin, while shea butter keeps it hydrated.

Effective, dermatologist-level skin care is now even more accessible. It's like Dr. Pimple Popper is your own personal dermatologist, and these are the products she has prescribed.