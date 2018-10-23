Teachers are so important and can truly make a difference in students' lives. That's clearly the case here, because Drake texts his high school teacher. That's right, the rapper remains in communication with his favorite teacher from his high school days. It's seriously the sweetest thing and shows how much of an impact she made on Drake — and still does to this day.

Next to a screenshot of their latest text conversation, Drake shared on Instagram on Tuesday,

"My favorite teacher in high school still texts me as if I am coming to class this week and I love her for that [pink heart emoji]"

As you can see below, his teacher, who he has listed as "Kim" (yes, they are now on a first name basis), sent him a Billboard article published on Oct. 22. The article, of course, was about Drake and the headline read: "Drake Scores 12th Billboard Hot 100 Top 10 of 2018, Passing The Beatles for the Most in a Single Year."

First of all, that's a huge accomplishment, so congrats, Drake! That's exactly what his teacher thought, as she texted him,

"WOW!!!! That's pretty incredible! I often wonder what your 16/17 self would think. Pretty awesome! Congrats!"

How sweet is that? She obviously couldn't be prouder. Like his teacher mentioned, Drake probably never imagined as a teenager he'd be where he is today as one of the most popular artists and someone his fans can't get enough of. Oh, and you know, passing The Beatles in the charts!

Yes, Drake responded to his teacher and thankfully even shared his replies in the screenshot. He first, appropriately wrote,

"Hahahahahahaha"

Then, he wrote a lengthier response. It reads:

"I don't think my 16 or 17 year old self would comprehend I would just want a Nestea and to figure out how I can turn my 61% into a 73% ASAP."

It doesn't sound like 16 or 17-year-old Drake would even care that much, according to the singer. It's no secret the former Degrassi star didn't have the typical high school experience like many other teens. In 2002, he dropped out of high school with just one credit left. He told 106 KMEL (via MTV) in September 2010, "At one point in my life, I was a kid who was lost. I knew I wanted to do music, but, I dropped out of high school against my mother's wishes, who happens to be a retired teacher."

It wasn't until 10 years later, in October 2012, Drake finally graduated high school. He received his diploma a decade later, which shows you that it's never too late to complete your education or make more of yourself in any area of life.

Actually, the teacher Drake still texts appears to be the same person who helped him finally earn his high school degree. The day he graduated in 2012, the rapper took to Twitter and wrote,

"97% on my final exam. 88% in the course. One of the greatest feelings in my entire life. As of tonight I have graduated high school! Thank you to my teacher Kim Janzen for spending the last 5 months working tirelessly with me!! OVO SOUND."

If you look at the screenshot above, the initials of Drake's teacher are listed as "KJ" in his contacts, which just might stand for "Kim Janzen." If they are one in the same, well, Janzen is a truly amazing person and teacher. No wonder Drake still texts her.