Bustle

Dua Lipa's Pepe Jeans Collection Is Serving Up Your Entire AW19 Wardrobe

By Lauren Sharkey
Inez and Vinoodh/Pepe Jeans

Too cool for school denim brand Pepe Jeans has been around since the '70s, but its latest celebrity collaboration has taken inspiration from a different decade: the '90s. Music sensation Dua Lipa has teamed up with Pepe Jeans for a huge AW19 collection boasting more than 70 separate pieces. From slinky chainmail dresses to covetable denim, you'll struggle to buy just one thing.

"I was inspired by a mixture of the '90s and early noughties — off-duty supermodels and the grunge club scene," the 24-year-old told Grazia. London proved to be a huge reference for the star, with her telling the magazine that the city "has a totally different feel to Paris or Milan. There's something a bit more gritty about it."

In homage to the capital's various quarters, Lipa has combined everyday streetwear staples with festival gear and club night looks. There's mini skirts, silky gowns, cosy sweatshirts, reversible coats, and more jeans that you could ever dream of. Prices range from £27 up to £295.

Lipa first got involved with the brand earlier this year after becoming the face of its SS19 campaign. Speaking to Vogue at the time, she said she wanted to make "fashion feel like something that's accessible to everyone." She's certainly succeeded with her latest collab.

Here's a few of the best pieces to snap up.

1. The Ultimate Party Dress

Chainmail Dress
£150
|
Pepe Jeans
Inspired by '90s supermodels leaving the party, this slinky chainmail piece can be dressed up or down. “It’s something that’s fun, daring, and empowering at the same time," Lipa told the brand. Available in UK size 8 to 18.

2. The Everyday Skirt

Raw Denim Mini Skirt
£60
|
Pepe Jeans
Either invest in the denim skirt alone or buy the coordinating jacket for a true Dua look. Available in UK size 6 to 18.

3. The Festival Jacket

Wax Jacket
£295
|
Pepe Jeans
A staple for any British festival, this wax jacket may be pricey, but it'll last for years. Available in UK size 8 to 18.

4. The Jeans You'll Treasure

Relaxed Raw Denim Jeans
£115
|
Pepe Jeans
Designed in a super relaxed yet stylish fit, these high-waisted jeans will be your go-to this season. Available in UK size 6 to 16

5. The Handy Coat

Reversible Trench Coat
£235
|
Pepe Jeans
With a checked side and traditional plain option, this piece gives you two coats for the price of one. Available in UK size 8 to 12.

6. The Snazzy Jumpsuit

Structured Raw Denim Jumpsuit
£140
|
Pepe Jeans
Stretchy denim makes this chic jumpsuit a comfy piece for all-day wear. Available in UK size 6 to 18.

7. The Retro Shirt

Cropped V-Neck White Shirt
£75
|
Pepe Jeans
Add a touch of Victoriana to your autumn wardrobe with this frilled shirt. Available in UK size 8 to 18.

8. The Cosiest Jumper

Multistripe Roll Neck Knit
£110
|
Pepe Jeans
Knitwear doesn't have to be plain. This super soft stripy jumper will keep you snug all season. Available in UK size 8 to 18.

9. The Rainbow Jeans

Relaxed Coloured Denim Jeans
£70
|
Pepe Jeans
These super comfy jeans come in four colours yellow, green, pink, and black. Opt for the sunny shade for a stand-out look or try black for an everyday style. Available in UK size 6 to 16.

10. The Festive Gown

Floor Length Satin Split Dress
£130
|
Pepe Jeans
Got a glamorous work Christmas party coming up? Invest in this satin gown for a striking look on the night. Available in UK size 8 to 18.

11. The Wintry Coat

Cropped Puffer Jacket
£130
|
Pepe Jeans
The ultimate '90s coat, this cropped puffer will work on weekdays and weekends. Available in UK size 8 to 18.

12. The Stylish School Reminder

Oversized Apron Dress
£90
|
Pepe Jeans
Get into the back-to-school spirit with this longline denim pinafore dress. Available in UK size 6 to 18.

13. The Essential Denim Jacket

Earth Utility Jacket
£140
|
Pepe Jeans
Everyone needs a good denim jacket in their wardrobe. Instead of buying the traditional blue, why not try this earthy brown hue? Available in UK size 6 to 18.

Hurry, before they're gone for good.