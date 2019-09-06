Too cool for school denim brand Pepe Jeans has been around since the '70s, but its latest celebrity collaboration has taken inspiration from a different decade: the '90s. Music sensation Dua Lipa has teamed up with Pepe Jeans for a huge AW19 collection boasting more than 70 separate pieces. From slinky chainmail dresses to covetable denim, you'll struggle to buy just one thing.

"I was inspired by a mixture of the '90s and early noughties — off-duty supermodels and the grunge club scene," the 24-year-old told Grazia. London proved to be a huge reference for the star, with her telling the magazine that the city "has a totally different feel to Paris or Milan. There's something a bit more gritty about it."

In homage to the capital's various quarters, Lipa has combined everyday streetwear staples with festival gear and club night looks. There's mini skirts, silky gowns, cosy sweatshirts, reversible coats, and more jeans that you could ever dream of. Prices range from £27 up to £295.

Lipa first got involved with the brand earlier this year after becoming the face of its SS19 campaign. Speaking to Vogue at the time, she said she wanted to make "fashion feel like something that's accessible to everyone." She's certainly succeeded with her latest collab.

Here's a few of the best pieces to snap up.