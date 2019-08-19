Bustle

Dunelm's New Sausage Dog Range Is The Stuff Of Homeware Dreams

By Lollie King
Whenever I ask people whether they're a dog or cat person, I feel slightly shocked if they say cat. It's a potential deal breaker. I mean, how could you not be a dog person? One look at those puppy dog eyes and I'm sold. Up there with some of the best dogs breeds are definitely sausage dogs. And who could deny it? With their short little legs and the way they waddle. They are adorable. And now there's a treat in store for Dachshund lovers, as Dunelm's new sausage dog range is so cute and will take your interior decor to the next level.

Dog lovers unite, because Dunelm has come to answer all our prayers. The retailer has brought out an entire sausage dog collection. Yep, you heard that right, not just one product but a whole collection, including kitchenware, bathroom bits, home ware, and much more. You can finally transform your house into a sausage dog shrine. This is the stuff of dreams.

Often, the things we love can come at a price. And that's especially the case when it comes to furniture. But don't worry at all, because this Dunelm range isn't too pricey, so you won't break the bank for the love of sausage dogs.

Let's have a look at some of the best pieces on offer.

Rapport Home Sausage Dog Duvet Cover & Pillowcase Set
£19
In the bedroom, you'll be able to have the sweetest dreams with this paw-fect duvet and pillow cover. The best part is that its's reversible, so you can choose from either colourful dachshunds or a yellow and white one depending on your mood.
Sausage Dog Yellow Throw
£6
If the bed spread is a little too much for you have no fear because fur-tunately Dunelm have released a sausage dog throw for a touch of sausage dog sheet that you can put at the end of your bed or on a sofa.
Sausage Dog Plaque
£5
If your house needs a splash of character to it, look no further than using this adorable sausage dog plaque with the words "I woof you so much". It's yellow so it will definitely brighten up any area of your home.
Silly Sausage Doormat
£5
You can let people know you're a dog person as soon as they step into your home with this amazing "silly sausage" doormat
Bertie Sausage Dog 12 Piece Ochre Dinner Set
£20
If you're in need of plates and bowls I would recommend the 12-piece dinner set featuring Bertie the sausage dog (yes, of course he has a name).
Wire Sausage Dog Cream Dish Drainer
£7
Need somewhere to dry those plates? Look no further...
Bertie Sausage Dog Mug
£2.50
Throw in a Bertie the sausage dog mug and your kitchen is complete.
Natural Sausage Dog Embroidered Cushion
£12
Everyone wants to relax and kick back at the end of a long, busy day. So why not recline one of the natural sausage dog cushions.
Anzo Dachshund Dog Table Lamp
£22
My personal fave in the collection is this Anzo Dachshund Dog Table Lamp, which features a dog wearing a crown. Yep, a crown. Finally dogs are getting the credit they deserve.

With these additions, your home will be a doggy haven and if you can't get a real dog this looks like the next best thing. I mean, come on, it's about time we paid homage to the sausage dogs in our lives.