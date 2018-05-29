When it comes to food, summer means two things: ice cream and iced coffee. I like to think of the two as the "business in the front, party in the back" of summer eats. When iced, black coffee is far more palatable, and serves as perfect fuel for the workday. Ice cream, on the other hand, is THE best dessert. You can quote me on that. The only way you can improve on its perfection is the season when you eat it. Summer and ice cream go hand-in-hand — so imagine, for a moment, how your life would change if there were Dunkin' Donuts ice cream-flavored iced coffee. This summer, Dunkin' Donuts is making all your sweet dreams an even sweeter reality, starting right the heck now.

It took far more preparation than one would think for Dunkin' to roll out its forthcoming line of ice cream-inspired beverages — a year's worth, in fact. Last year the chain asked fans to choose their favorite of the company's Baskin-Robbins ice cream-inspired iced coffees. The favorites, they assured, would return to the menu the following summer. Dunkin' drinkers around the country made their voices heard. Beating out Jamocha Almond Fudge and Rocky Road, the three flavors of Pistachio, Butter Pecan, and Cookie Dough Iced Coffees will be back for another summer on Dunkin' Donuts' extensive breakfast beverage lineup.

The butter pecan flavor tastes of sweet cream and buttery roasted pecans. The cookie dough, per a PR release, "...transport[s] taste buds to the moments just before cookies are popped into the oven with the sweet taste of cookie dough." The pistachio flavor, according to Dunkin', hones in on the subtle sweetness of the nut. It's not green like pistachio ice cream typically is, but that doesn't make it any less delicious. The three flavors can be used to spice (or sweeten, rather) up any of Dunkin' Donuts' hot or iced coffees, lattes, macchiatos, frozen coffees, or frozen chocolates.

Dunkin' Donuts is also apparently throwing its hat in the social media sphere as well. According to a press release, the coffee and breakfast chain "has selected a dozen fans whose post or comment the brand particularly enjoyed" each of whom will receive a summer of free coffee. Additionally, "one day this summer a Dunkin’ Donuts in their town will offer free medium ice cream flavored iced coffees to the first 500 guests." Pretty sweet deal, no? A full lis of fans and winning cities will be available on the Dunkin' Donuts blog next month.

In addition to the array of dessert-inspired drinks, Dunkin' is adding something a little lighter to its beverage repertoire. Its frozen lemonade is available in both lemon and strawberry flavors, each of which is made with REAL fruit juice. It's sweet, a little tart, and the perfect pick-me-up for those who like to avoid caffeine in the afternoon.

Hungry? The chain's Sweet Black Pepper Bacon Breakfast Sandwich, reintroduced this month, is the perfect savory snack to complement a sweet sip. The sandwich boasts four strips of bacon coated in a brown sugar and black pepper seasoning, egg, and a slice of American cheese altogether on an oven-toasted croissant. If you're looking for a mix-up, the sandwich is also available in the form of Dunkin's signature Wake Up Wrap. It features half an egg, a slice of American cheese and two slices of the brown sugar and black pepper-seasoned bacon, all served on a flour tortilla. It is perfect for eating on the go, double fisting with a iced coffee is encouraged.

It goes without saying the real star of the Dunks' summer menu is the ice cream-flavored iced coffee. It is difficult to improve on the classic indulgence that is ice cream. Pairing it with coffee just might.