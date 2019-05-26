Graduation season is upon us and celebrities, too, have their fair share of ceremonies to attend. One high-profile proud parent is Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson. Dwayne Johnson celebrated his eldest daughter's graduation from high school on Friday, May 24 with a touching Instagram post. He also revealed where his first-born will be attending college in the fall.

The Fast and Furious actor commemorated his daughter Simone's graduation from NSU University School in Fort Lauderdale, Florida by posting a pair of father-daughter photos. Simone donned a cap (adorned with a Captain America-Bucky Barnes reference) and gown, while Johnson sported sunglasses and a Hawaiian shirt. Because, honestly, what else would Johnson wear to a special event?

"And then your babies graduate," Johnson captioned the photos, in the second of which Simone playfully rejects her dad's kiss. "Very proud of my first daughter graduating high school, kickin' *ss and is now NYU bound. I love you and one day you'll stop pulling away from my beastly arms & kisses #DTRWG x." Johnson shares his 17-year-old daughter with his ex-wife Dany Garcia. The Moana voice actor is also father to Jasmine, 3, and Tiana, 1, with his partner Lauren Hashian.

Simone commented on her father's Insta post, "love you thank you for coming." The high school graduate celebrated by posting her own snap of herself and a friend wearing matching Marvel caps. "I'm with you till the end of the line," she captioned the photo, referring to a quote from Captain America: Winter Soldier.

Johnson's daughter is naturally no stranger to the entertainment industry. In addition to attending several red carpet premieres alongside her father, Simone even served as the Golden Globe Ambassador in 2018. At the time, Simone told People about the advice her father had given her about the milestone.

"My dad told me, regarding this whole experience, to live in the moment and to have fun and I'm keeping that in the back of my mind with everything I do," Simone said. She added, "I love my dad and I'm so proud of everything that he's done and he's really such an amazing role model to me and I couldn't have asked for a better father or for anyone to be more supportive of me during this whole experience."

On Valentine's Day, Johnson posted a photo of himself flying from Los Angeles to Miami to spend the holiday with Simone. "Flew from LA to Miami so I could spend an awesome afternoon and lovely dinner with my #1 Valentine @simonegjohnson," Johnson wrote on the 'gram. "Little sleep but so well worth our invaluable and fun father/daughter time. SO PROUD of her and that apple sure didn't fall far from this tree. Dropped her off, gave her a massive bear hug and back on the bird to get to work."

People always knew Johnson was a fierce fighter and amazing action star, and now they can celebrate his super dad status too. Congratulations are in order for both Johnson and Simone during this happy time.