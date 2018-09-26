Oh, to be famous. You never have to wear the same thing twice, never have to pay for your clothes, and can even ask the best designers to create you one-off outfits. The. Dream. But now, you can get a slice of the celeb life as a bunch of A-list stylists has teamed up with eBay to auction off their very expensive wares.

The extra special sale is the first of its kind for eBay. Dubbed the Fall Stylist Sale (that's autumn to us UK folk), it features more than 60 items that were once housed in Hollywood stylists' personal wardrobes. Five names were asked to donate with all of the proceeds going to their chosen charities.

Karla Welch — who works with the likes of Justin Bieber, Lorde, Millie Bobby Brown, and Ruth Negga — has given a pair of loafers worn by the Biebs himself and will be donating her profits to LGBTQ+ organisation The Trevor Project.

Marni Senofonte, the woman who styles Beyonce and Kendall Jenner, is giving to the Good+ Foundation; a charity which aims to break the cycle of family poverty. (Look out for an extra special Beychella treat in her selection.)

Then there's menswear stylist Ilaria Urbinati whose work with Donald Glover, Bradley Cooper, and Armie Hammier should not be overlooked. Her sales will benefit the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU). And finally, Rob Zangardi and Mariel Haenn have given custom outfits worn by one of their star clients, Jennifer Lopez, in the hopes of raising money for arts mentoring organisation Create Now.

Most of the items up for grabs are worth thousands of pounds. Although prices for some have started at just 75p, the finishing auction cost will probably set you back a couple of hundred. Considering the value of some of the goods, that's practically a bargain.

The sale runs until October 2 so hurry before you miss out. And if you're too lazy to scroll through all of the 62 pieces, here's some of the best ones to bid for asap. (All prices were correct at the time of writing.)

A Beyonce-Approved Hoodie Marni Senofonte's Beychella Sweatshirt This one-of-a-kind hoodie was one of the main features of Beyonce's famous Coachella set earlier this year.

Justin Bieber's Loafers Karla Welch's Balmain Quilted Leather Loafers If you're the same shoe size as the Biebs, you can enjoy parading around in these comfy flats. If not, keep them. You never know if they could be worth even more in the future.

J. Lo's Red Carpet Fave Rob & Mariel's Michael Costello Jumpsuit Lopez donned this dreamy jumpsuit while hosting the 2015 American Music Awards.

The Shoes You've Seen On All The Stars Marni Senofonte's Givenchy Mules I'm not afraid to admit that I detest plastic shoes but if you must indulge in the trend, Givenchy's lucite heels are a lot less likely to make your feet sweat than their high street counterparts.

Bradley Cooper's Suit Ilaria Urbinati's Tom Ford Three-Piece Wool Suit You might think you have no need for a three-piece suit but you're wrong. Pulling off a legit menswear look is a lot easier than it sounds. And what better way to start a conversation than by mentioning you're wearing something that once touched Bradley Cooper?

The Lustworthy Bag Marni Senofonte's Personal Gucci Tote Bag This tote bag is big enough to house everything but the kitchen sink. And as it's emblazoned with the Gucci logo, it's is all you'll need to induce envy everywhere you go.