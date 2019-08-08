Fall collaborations skew towards the cozy side, contrasting against the frothy and sheer summer outfits we have been wearing all season long. But while booties and boots have us covered for the nippier weather to come, heels still pose a problem. Until now. The Eckhaus Latta and Ugg collaboration features Ugg-inspired heels, ensuring that your autumn dresses and skirts have fuzzy stilettos to match with.

The Autumn Fall 2019 collection of Eckhaus Latta and Ugg features many inventive designs — from fuzzy moto jackets to square toed boots — but the furry heels are the real standout. Eckhaus Latta is an American label known for its luxury casual wear, and the brand's claim to fame is its use of unexpected materials and exploration of texture. So its no wonder that Ugg wanted to collaborate together.

Eckhaus Latta originally debuted the partnership in its New York Fashion Week show for Autumn Winter 2019 in Feb. In it, models marched down the catwalk with different styles of furry boots, mules, and heels paired with luxury knits, tactile skirts, and beaded tops.

“We love the fact that Ugg products embody an easygoing lifestyle and have crossed from being a more casual product to being iconic in a fashion sense. Being able to add to this foundation has been an exciting honor,” Mike Eckhaus and Zoe Latta, the designers of Eckhaus Latta, said in a press release.

Eckhaus Latta x Ugg

The collection was inspired by Mono Lake in California, the state where Eckhaus Latta is based. The capsule includes five shoe styles and four outerwear sheepskin pieces, but the heels are going to be the items that elevate your fall outfits to another level.

The Court Boots for example are inspired by Ugg's classic boots, but Eckhaus Latta re-imagined them into wooden heels. The Court Boot features a slim wooden stiletto, a lamb suede upper, and is lined with Ugg's trademark sheepskin.

Eckhaus Latta x Ugg

The Court Mule Open Toe re-imagines Ugg's slip-on mules, but with a twist. It's fully covered with sheepskin for a fuzzy silhouette, but has an open toe for an unexpected effect. It also has a chunky heel and an impossibly high tongue to keep your feet cozy. The below version is minimalist in aesthetic, using Ugg's classic white and brown color scheme.

Eckhaus Latta x Ugg

But then there is a quirkier version of the Court Mule Open Toe, which has black black sheepskin and highlighter green lining. This could be a great pick to wear during Halloween season.

Eckhaus Latta x Ugg

The Court Not Clog is as a luxurious option as they come. A chunky heeled clog with a square toe, it's completely covered in Toscana fur.

Eckhaus Latta x Ugg

The Court Mule is probably the most playful design. The mule has an angular heel, and a high tongue that reaches to the shin. It has a suede upper and is lined with cozy sheepskin on the inside. Below is a design that uses the classic Ugg colors of brown suede and vanilla white.

Eckhaus Latta x Ugg

But then there is a more playful design, which utilizes mint green suede and bright red sheepskin and stitching.

Eckhaus Latta x Ugg

The collaboration is one of Ugg's pricier capsules, where pieces range from $295 to $5,995. The footwear ranges from $295 to $525, and the outerwear starts at $295. The Ugg and Eckhaus Latta collection hits stores Sept. 3.