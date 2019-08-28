Despite Divide coming out in 2017, Ed Sheeran has had a non-stop touring schedule in support of the record since its release. Over the past two years, Sheeran has played well over 200 shows with no signs of stopping. Sadly, that's all about to change. Finishing up the Divide tour this weekend in Ipswich, during one of the shows Ed Sheeran announced he's taking a break from music. Despite that being a devastating blow for fans, the singer has a pretty solid reason to draw the tour to a close.

As The Sun reports, Sheeran played the last date of the Divide tour in Ipswich on Monday (Aug. 26), where he revealed to fans that he'd be taking a hiatus for at least 18 months. "As you may or not know, I've been on the Divide tour for over two years now and this is the last day of the whole thing," Sheeran said during the gig (via The Sun). "There is something very bittersweet about it. I love that you guys are here and we are ending in Ipswich. This is my last gig for probably 18 months."

"We've played all around the world. Glastonbury, Wembley Stadium. All these amazing venues, America, New Zealand, Australia, Asia, South American — it's been a wild one. I was told before I came out that now at the end of this tour I've played to nine million people around the world. It's the biggest tour ever." He continued:

"It's been an emotional day for a lot of people backstage. It kind of feels like, in a weird way, that you're breaking up with a girlfriend that you've been with for years. It sounds odd but it has been a long tour."

Sheeran then went on to thank his fans for their ongoing support, alongside everyone involved with the tour itself. "I want to say thank you to everyone on this tour. Thank you to everyone here has given me a chance [...] see you in a few years time. Thank you."

While the singer didn't specify the reason behind the break, according to The Sun it's due to him wanting to spend quality time with his family — especially since he reportedly tied the knot with his childhood sweetheart last December, Cherry Seaborn. As the newspaper reports, Sheeran also spoke a little about Seaborn during his set before playing 'Heart's Don't Break Around Here'.

"If you read the paper you'll know I married a girl from Suffolk recently," he said. "I wrote this record here. And the first bit of the song is about her. The second part is about Suffolk and my love for both of them." Ow, my heart.

This isn't the first time that Sheeran has spoken about a break from touring/making music. The subject came up during an interview about his newest project No. 6 Collaborations, in June. "I'm starting a life with Cherry. I can't spend the next 20 years on the road," he said (via Metro). "Kids would be the different thing. I wouldn't mind sacrificing for them."

"If someone told me you can't tour again for the next ten years if you have kids that is fine, because that is what I have signed up for. I've already achieved more than I thought I would, so now I'm just trying to have fun."