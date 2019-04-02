Killing Eve won fans all over the UK, and so it came as no surprise when the show was renewed for a second series. And while the new episodes will of course see the return of protagonists Villanelle (Jodie Comer), and Eve Polastri (Sandra Oh), there will also be some new faces around to spice things up. And one of those faces will be very familiar, thanks to Netflix's Sex Education. Edward Bluemel has joined the cast of Killing Eve and, lucky for us, he has just shared a little bit of intel about his character.

The young star will be joining the show as a character named Hugo. In a recent interview with Wonderland magazine, Bluemel said of his character: "[He's] a crafty guy, but quite a low key crafty guy. He’s very manipulative and he’s definitely got no moral compass, that’s his biggest flaw." Interesting...

Bluemel also revealed that, while he was filming season two in Peckham, London, "every now and again a bus would go past — in the shot — with the Killing Eve advert on it."

Killing Eve became incredibly popular here in the UK pretty much overnight — something Bluemel acknowledged when he discussed his inclusion in the new season with Wonderland:

“It was a little bit of pressure. But at the same time, it was such a comfortable set. There were times when I almost forgot that I was filming for a huge show, and it just seemed like anything else.”

So, who else will be joining the show? Well, Digital Spy has reported that W1A's Nina Sosanya will be part of the new cast, and that The Mighty Boosh's Julian Barratt will apparently make a guest appearance.

Killing Eve was so popular that BBC America commissioned a second series before the first had even aired in the US, according to Digital Spy. Speaking about the success of the show, BBC America president Sarah Barnett said:

"The early response to Killing Eve has been incredible – for that reason, as well as the fact that we wholeheartedly love this original, funny, thrillingly entertaining series, we are delighted to move ahead with a second season before we even premiere."

Unfortunately, UK fans of the show had to wait six months to watch series one of Killing Eve, as our American cousins had it in April 2018, and we didn't get it until September 2018.

As far as season two is concerned, it could be a similar story. We've yet to be given a launch date for the UK, but series two is kicking off in the U.S. on April 7.

I'm not sure I can hold on until SEPTEMBER!

Luckily, BBC's Director of Content Charlotte Moore announced during her Hewlett Memorial Lecture back in October that fans are "not going to have to wait quite so long next time," Harper's Bazaar reports. Phew.

It's unclear what direction the show will go in this season, but it's bound to be a little different as Pheobe Waller-Bridge has handed over the writing responsibilities to Call The Midwife's Emerald Fennell due to her Fleabag commitments, Cosmopolitan reports. Waller-Bridge will, however, remain as executive producer.