Bagels are an important part of a person's breakfast diet. Few things start a day quite like a good everything bagel with lox spread, and though at this point I usually only eat that when I am very hungover, each time I do it's like an angel is singing in my stomach. But if you're looking for a fun twist on a typical bagel, look no further than Einstein Bros.' new Mac & Cheese bagels, which look UNBELIEVABLY tasty, if not definitely a crime of some sort in several states.

Indeed, according to their website, Einstein Bros. just released their new Mac & Cheese Bagel, along with six new flavored bagel sandwich concoctions reportedly inspired by Midwestern, Southern, and South Western flavors. The Mac & Cheese Bagel itself is a masterpiece, consisting of Annie's Organic Cheddar Macaroni baked atop a potato bagel. If that's not cheesy enough for you, the whole thing is topped with six melty cheese and a slice of cheddar cheese. I need eight Lactaid pills just looking at this thing.

The bagel sandwiches, meanwhile, are considered part of the "Flavors Across America" collection, will exist for a limited time only, and include a whole slew of American goodies. The Midwestern takes include the Cheesy Mac Breakfast, featuring a Mac & Cheese bagel sandwiching bacon, eggs, and cheddar cheese; and the Cheesy Mac Lunch, which includes another Mac & Cheese bagel paired with ham, Swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, and mayo.

Representing the South, we've got the Crispy Chicken & Tater Breakfast, which is comprised of a Cheesy Hash Brown bagel sandwiching a fried chicken breast, eggs, cheddar cheese, and something called a "Country Pepper Schmear." There's also the Crispy Chicken & Tater Lunch, consisting of a Cheesy Hash Brown Bagel with a fried chicken breast, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion and mayo.

And on the Southwest side, there's the Green Chile Egg White, made with a Green Chile Bagel and containing turkey sausage, egg whites, pepper jack cheese, tomatillo salsa and and a reduced fat plain shmear. For lunch, you've got the Green Chile Club, another Green Chile Bagel shindig consisting of turkey, thick-cut bacon, pepper jack cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion and mayo.

These sandwiches sound tasty indeed, and I am sure I would eat one. But I will say, that as a native New Yorker, I am very particular about my bagels and bagel sandwiches, and I am not sure how I feel about them being paired with anything other than lox and smoked fish. You see, as a native New Yorker, I was raised on bagels. We used them as teething rings. When we went to the grocery store, my mother would give me a bagel to snack on so I wouldn't complain about how long she was taking trying to find non-bruised apples, because before Whole Foods made it to Manhattan, all our produce always looked like it went through war. I have strong opinions on where to find the best bagels in New York City (Absolute Bagels, the Bagel Hole, Ess-A-Bagel, Tompkins Square Bagel, Russ & Daughters, duh), and I like exactly ONE bagel place in New Jersey. Outside of the tri-state corridor, though, I am loathe to praise a bagel. I once saw a photo of a bagel in Seattle and I cried, because it was just a round hunk of white bread and that is WRONG.

But I went to college in Baltimore, where we had an Einstein Bros. bagel outlet on campus, and I will admit their spicy, oversauced bagel sandwiches really hit the spot. Plus, mac & cheese = good. Bagel = good. Mac & cheese bagel = must be good. FEED ME.