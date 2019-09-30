Have you ever wanted to create your own makeup line? How about creating your own makeup line while you're on a free trip to the Bahamas? Well, great news: e.l.f. Cosmetics' 2019 Beautyscape contest is now open for entries — and that's exactly the prize at stake.

This is the fourth year e.l.f. Cosmetics has held the contest, which is a way for beauty enthusiasts to work with the brand to create its next limited edition collection. To enter, just submit your best tropical-inspired makeup look — e.l.f. Cosmetics has already shared some inspo on the contest's website to get your creative juices flowing — by posting a photo of it on Instagram before October 21 and tagging @elfcosmetics, #beautyscape2019, and #elfcontest. You have to be following e.l.f. on IG too, and, according to the official contest rules, your account can't be private if you want to be considered. Also important: e.l.f. Cosmetics will donate $1 to UNICEF USA for Bahamas — an organization that has been crucial in bringing aide to the island after Hurricane Dorian — for every contest entry submitted between September 21, 2019 to October 21, 2019.

The 25 preliminary winners will be notified around around October 31. Those people will get an all-expenses paid weekend in the Bahamas, where they'll compete in teams to win $10,000 and the chance to collaborate with e.l.f. on their Spring 2020 collection. I don't know about you, but my brush fingers are twitching.

While there are no details (yet) about what exactly the competition in the Bahamas will entail, we can make some educated guesses based on what happened during Beautyscape 2018, which took place in New Orleans. Last year the contestants split into four teams to create a new, limited edition, e.l.f. collection — in five hours. No pressure, right?

According to PopSugar, last year's winners were on Team Evolution, which included contestants Leslie Alvarado (@itslesliealvarado), Yuri Antillon (@yurigmakeup), Kathlyn Celeste (@kathlynceleste), Irsah Javed (@msirsah), and Mia Randria (@miarandria). Together, they created what they named the Treasured Metals collection, and presented it to a panel of judges. It consisted of an eye shadow palette, blush and highlighter palette, lip gloss, and liquid lipstick — all inspired by NOLA's architecture.

Courtesy of e.l.f

About six months later, on Sept 26, their collection launched for real. It was called Modern Metals and everything cost less than $12. (In fact, you could get the whole collection in a bundle for $32.) As ELLE reported, the final products were an eyeshadow palette, a blush and highlighter palette, liquid matte lipstick, and lip gloss — "a sunset for your face," the writer called it. The collection got rave reviews, with the eyeshadow palette being an almost universal favorite.

Chances are, this year's judges will want makeup inspired by the Bahamas, so it's time to pull up some photos of the beach and get to cut creasing. After all, there are only a few weeks left to enter. Good luck!