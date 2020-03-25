Everyone should be doing their part to maintain social distancing and follow CDC best practices during the COVID-19 pandemic. Now, a beauty brand is joining in to help bring those best practices to social media. e.l.f's Eyes, Lips, Face, Safe TikTok campaign remixes the brand's iconic and viral campaign from last December and turns it into a viral PSA about how to stay safe during the coronavirus pandemic.

For the new campaign, e.l.f has teamed up with iLL Wayno and Holla FyeSixWun again to remix the original song with a new message: follow CDC guidelines to prevent the spread of COVID-19. The brand has teamed up with multiple TikTok influencers like Avani, Madi Monroe, Michael Le, and Micah Cow who have all created videos as part of the new campaign.

Just like the videos from 2019, e.l.f is encouraging influencers to showcase their eyes, lips, and face, but this time, keep it safe. In the videos, TikTok users can wash their hands, bump elbows, and not touch their face. And yes, you can participate, too.

In order to create your own #eyeslipsfacesafe TikTok video, head to the @elfyeah TikTok page, find the new video featuring the song, and at the bottom of the video use the spinning disc at the bottom to use the song in your own video. Boom! You can create your own eyes, lips, face, safe video.

@elfyeah/tiktok

While you're in quarantine, take to TikTok and encourage others to stay safe using e.l.f cosmetics and some creative moves.