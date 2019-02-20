Even though the 2018 midterm election was billed as a wave of women because Democratic women won congressional races at record levels, Republicans saw some of their women colleagues voted out of Washington. Now, one Republican congresswoman is speaking out to try and change that. Rep. Elise Stefanik has a plan to elect Republican women, as she told Glamour — and she's not afraid who's listening, least of all GOP leaders.

The problem in the past, she argued in the interview, is not the number of women who are recruited to run as Republicans. Rather, it's a lack of support in the time between "filing to run for office and winning on Election Day." Stefanik said that's where the Democrats do much better, with organized groups like EMILY's List helping candidates fundraise, develop campaign strategies, and more.

"We still have to focus on encouraging women to raise their hand to run for office, but that’s just the first step," she told Glamour. "A lot of times women haven’t run for office before, and this is their first time running. We saw that on the Democratic side these candidates learn how to be very strong candidates headed into the general election."

Through a leadership PAC, Stefanik plans to "provide a candidate development program" complete with help for strategy, budget, messaging for "top key Republican women candidates." She said it will also help fundraise and work with partner organizations to provide the necessary "early support."

More to come ...