Prior to reading this, you may not have heard of the former executive director of the Massachusetts Republican Party and aspiring Massachusetts Senate candidate, Beth Lindstrom. While speaking about Sen. Elizabeth Warren on Fox and Friends on Thursday, Lindstrom said that she was confident that she could defeat Warren if she were won her party's nomination. But the reason she gave raised eyebrows.

"Truly, when I’m out across the state, women say … they just hug me and say, 'Thank you for running. We have got to get rid of [Warren]. She does not have the same values,'" Lindstrom said. "Men, three times a week they’ll say, 'It’s like nails on a chalk board,' truly."

Although Lindstrom didn't make explicit remarks about Warren's voice, some interpreted her comments as part of the broader subject on how people perceive male and female voices in politics. One Twitter user wrote, "Beth Lindstrom’s internalized sexism has her convinced that she will beat [Warren] because her voice is supposedly more pleasant."

It's a topic that has been written about over the years. In 2012, The Atlantic dug into how we perceive and attribute importance (and the lack thereof) to more "masculine" voices. "Low-pitched voices," according to the analysis in the Atlantic essay, were seen as more impressive and even indicative of being able to lead listeners. On the other hand, high-pitched voices were understood as too feminine and incapable of leading audiences.

