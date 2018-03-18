Elizabeth Warren Made A Stormy Daniels Joke At A Political Roast & It Buuuuurns

The 2018 St. Patrick's Day roast in Boston was the perfect event for Sen. Elizabeth Warren to tell jokes — including one about Stormy Daniels. Thousands were in attendance when the Massachusetts senator, who is up for election in November, made fun of everybody in politics including the porn star who allegedly had an affair with the president. Trump has "vehemently" denied the relationship.

Warren explained that she was trying to figure out what jokes to tell, when she was offered some advice. "Stormy Daniels said, 'If you don't say a word, they'll pay $130,000,'" Warren joked with the audience, which sounded shocked at the mention of Daniels' name, but broke into laughter upon hearing the punchline.

That's of course the amount that Trump's lawyer, Michael Cohen, allegedly paid to Daniels a month before the election for signing a non-disclosure agreement. These allegations have been in the news as of late because Cohen claims he made the payment from his own personal money, which could be considered an illegal campaign contribution.

Daniels, whose name at birth was Stephanie Clifford, has also sued to be released from the agreement in order to speak freely about the allegations. She has offered to return the money. That joke might hit the closest home for the Trump administration, or at least his legal team, but it was not the only one that Warren told.

Warren began by saying that she came prepared for people to make fun of her, not necessarily the other way around. "Today I've prepared myself to hear insults about my looks, my politics, my party, my age. It's spring training for my 2018 re-elect," Warren told the crowd.

But she did plenty of the teasing. Another who allegedly gave her advice on what to say was Rep. Joe Kennedy III. "Joe Kennedy said, 'Go light on the Chapstick.'" He famously was criticized for what looked like drool on his face during his State of the Union response. Kennedy later said it was Chapstick.

Her political opposites were also fair game. She teased former Massachusetts Gov. Mitt Romney about being endorsed by the president for his Senate run in Utah. "It must make Mitt feel really important to know his endorsement was at 3 a.m. by a guy in a fuzzy bathrobe, eating a cheeseburger," Warren said.

MassLive on YouTube

She also teased Romney for having moved so far west. "Mitt Romney’s feeling was if you can’t win in Massachusetts, move far, far away," Warren said. That led her to joke about the former Republican senator who she defeated to go to Washington. "Scott Brown said, ‘He’s coming to New Zealand?'" Warren joked. He's serving there as the ambassador, appointed by Trump.

Ultimately Warren also teased herself — and her fellow Democrats in Washington — about being a Democrat, before others had the chance. "The blizzard left 240,000 people without electricity,” Warren told the crowd of the Nor'easter that hit the East Coast. “They had absolutely no power. It was like being a Democrat in the United States Senate."

For those considering appealing to Trump voters to win an election, she also brought a photo prop to show how they could try to win. She unveiled a picture of Joe Biden with Trump's hair photoshopped on.

The event has been happening for more than 100 years and was held this St. Patrick's Day at the Ironworkers Local 7 union hall. Two Democratic politicians co-hosted the event — both men. Warren joked that this said two important things about American politics.

One, that the peaceful transition of power is key to the country's democracy. And, two, that it takes "two men to do the job of one woman," as last year's St. Patrick's Day roast was hosted by one female politician.

If jokes will help Warren win in November, she seems to be in good shape.