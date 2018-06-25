As speculation grows over how President Trump's executive order to end family separation will play out, Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren visited a migrant detention center where family reunification is said to be in the works. After her two hour visit at the Texas center on Sunday, Warren said she saw no evidence of a reunification process underway in the facility.

In fact, she described the center as "a disturbing picture." Warren looked somewhat distressed in a CNN video, speaking to reporters about the facility conditions, and the people currently detained inside. She added:

There are children by themselves. I saw a six-month old baby, little girls, little boys... Family units are together if it’s a very small child, but little girls who are 12 years old are taken away from the rest of their families or held separately. They’re all on concrete floors in cages. There’s just no other way to describe it. They’re big chain link cages on cold concrete floors and metal blankets handed out to people.

The Departments of Homeland Security (DHS) and Health and Human Services (HHS) jointly announced on Saturday that Point Isabel Service Processing Center in Los Fresnos, Texas, would serve as "the primary family reunification and removal center for adults in their custody."

However, after visiting, and speaking with detained mothers, Warren said "It's clear. They’re not running a reunification process here." Bustle has reached out to DHS for comment.

Warren said she spoke with nine mothers in the facility. "In every case, they were lied to," she said. "In every case, save one, they have not spoken with their children. And in every case, they do not know where their children are."

Port Isabel is a remote facility 23 miles from Brownsville, Texas, with a capacity of 1,200. Sirine Shebaya, a civil rights lawyer who spent Friday interviewing parents, told The Washington Post that the center "seems to be at capacity."

Jodi Goodwin, an immigration lawyer, also spoke to The Post, saying "Port Isabel is a prison and it absolutely has no infrastructure to hold children." For parents seeking asylum, but facing criminal prosecution for illegally crossing the border, Goodwin said some have been "offered the choice to drop their asylum claims and accept deportation. And then once they've accepted deportation they'll get their children back."

HHS said on Saturday that it had 2,053 "separated minors" in its custody as of June 20, and that Customs and Border Patrol (CBP) had already reunited 522 children with their families. According to the statement, "The United States government knows the location of all children in its custody and is working to reunite them with their families." Explaining the collaborating roles of the multiple government agencies involved, the statement says, "This process is well coordinated."

However, in a video taken by reporters after she left Port Isabel, Warren said Immigration Control Enforcement (ICE) officials "made clear, this is not a reunification center." She added, "There will be no children brought here, there will be no families brought together in this place. All that's happening here is the detention of mothers and fathers who lost their children."

Warren said she pressed the ICE officials she spoke to for specifics, and was told that families would be reunited individually as parents are released from the detention center, but that ICE had no firm timeline or detailed plan in place to locate the children and match them with their parents.

"The mothers I spoke with have no clue about where their children are or any shape of a plan to reunite them with their children. Nothing."

More to come ...