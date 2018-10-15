DNA tests have reunited twins separated at birth, led to the arrest of the alleged Golden State Killer, and have now been used by a Democrat to push back against a "racist political joke." Massachussetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren's DNA test results proved her Native American heritage and formed part of a multi-pronged, multimedia response to Trump's "Pocahontas" taunts that was uploaded to Twitter early on Monday.

Warren released the information in a thread of tweets, complete with a video and link to a campaign website that includes documents related to her heritage and career in law. She wrote that a "famous geneticist" — Carlos D. Bustamante, a Stanford University professor and population migration expert — analyzed her DNA and found it contained Native American ancestry.

"I never expected my family’s story to be used as a racist political joke, but I don’t take any fight lying down," Warren tweeted. "I want you to have the power to fight lies with the truth, so here's a new site for you to review every document for yourself."

Apart from the DNA test, the website focused on her hiring and whether or not her Native American heritage had a role in that. The Boston Globe reports that it didn't.

"The Globe found clear evidence, in documents and interviews, that her claim to Native American ethnicity was never considered by the Harvard Law faculty, which voted resoundingly to hire her, or by those who hired her to four prior positions at other law schools," the paper said. "At every step of her remarkable rise in the legal profession, the people responsible for hering her saw her as a white woman."

Her opponents have pushed a narrative — with help from Trump's "Pocahontas" attacks — that her career advancement was not based on merit but rather on her Native American ancestry. They have also have attacked Warren for not being registered as part of a tribe, and Trump has called her "fake Pocahontas." In July, he said, "She's based her life on being a minority."

The video Warren uploaded features her brothers, several of whom are Republicans, talking about how their Native American heritage played a big part of their family history. Warren then tells how her father’s parents didn't want him to marry her mom because she was was part Native American. "This sort of discrimination was common at the time," Warren says in the video.

Online, the website includes a link to Bustamante's analysis of her DNA. "While the vast majority of the individual’s ancestry is European, the results strongly support the existence of an unadmixed Native American ancestor in the individual’s pedigree, likely in the range of 6-10 generations ago," the conclusion reads.

Warren also uploaded an entire page on why it's "disgusting" for "racism and slurs" to become political strategy. The argument there makes a connection between Trump's "Pocahontas" taunts and his birther attacks on former President Barack Obama. "Show us your papers. Release your birth certificate. It’s all part of the right’s disgusting effort to use race-baiting and fear-mongering to distract our country and divide our people while they rig the system for the rich and powerful," the site reads.

Back in July, when he called her "fake Pocahontas," Trump challenged Warren to take a DNA test and said he would donate $1 million to her "favorite charity, paid for by Trump" if she did it.

No word yet on whether the check is in the mail.