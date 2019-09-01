Ellie Goulding married art dealer Caspar Jopling at York Minster on Saturday, wearing a Victorian-inspired wedding dress from Chloé that she took a major role in designing. As the subtle embroidery and delicate beading indicates, it wasn't exactly a simple dress to throw together — but just how long the garment took to make might shock you just a little. According to Just Jared, Ellie Goulding's wedding dress took more than 640 hours to create, while her silk tulle veil took a further 591 hours. Little wonder she looked so bloody lovely, then!

The bespoke dress was designed by Chloé creative director Natacha Ramsay-Levi, who told Vogue, "Ellie was very involved in the design of her wedding dress." She continued, "Together we worked on a collage of references from the Victorian era that she wanted to weave into the design, in dialogue with the historical York cathedral where the ceremony was to take place. Her creative point of view made the process fluid and inspiring, and I feel that the end result really reflects her personal sense of style."

Made from silk crêpe, the dress was, fittingly, hand-embroidered with White Roses of York, with white glass bead detailing. Goulding told Vogue, "Overall, I know the Chloé ateliers spent hundreds of hours to bring the design to life. The veil is made of a delicate silk tulle and organza, and embroidered with our initials — E and C. My bridesmaids will also be wearing Chloé — bespoke pale blue dresses in silk cadi, embroidered with a tone-on-tone organza braid."

Goulding took inspiration from royals past and present, she said. "I’ve always loved timeless bridal looks, from Princess Anne and Bianca Jagger to the Princess of Monaco [Grace Kelly], and I wanted to bring together modern and traditional elements," she explained. "Some of my inspiration for my Chloé gown ultimately came from historical brides, particularly Jane Seymour, whose dress was decorated with beautiful embroidery."

Unsurprisingly, she was delighted with the final product. "Natacha has created the most delicate and unique dress from the specific references and ideas that I gave her. I was rendered totally speechless when I saw it come to life," she said.

The looks didn't end with her wedding dress, Goulding said; in fact, she wore a host of designers throughout the day. "Stella McCartney, who I adore, loaned me some diamonds for the day, which are my something borrowed! Ralph & Russo have collaborated on my favourite piece from their AW19 collection — it’s a bodice of pearls and silk, which I will be wearing with an evening skirt, before switching into a pair of classic white tailored trousers for the reception. I was excited to do something a bit different after the ceremony itself."

"I have a special Stella McCartney dress for when guests arrive at Castle Howard, and Balmain have also been so generous with their time. Olivier [Rousteing] has made me the most fun dress to dance the night away in," Goulding continued. That's a seriously inspirational number of outfit changes!