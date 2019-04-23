'Tis the season of ditching ill-fitted swimsuits for ones that fill fashion lovers with confidence in their bodies. Finding a well-fitted swimsuit that’s cute is getting easier for plus sizes babes because Eloquii just launched all new swimwear that will give fans spring fever. Plus, every single swimsuit is under $100.

Eloquii is a brand that dedicates itself to stitching stylish clothes for fashion lovers in sizes 14 to 28. Earlier in 2019, the brand had already designed pieces of colorful color block swimwear in a bright collection in February. While the previous collection shared shades of oranges, yellow, red and pink, this new collection is the total opposite.

Eloquii shared news of the new swim apparel drop to Instagram on April 22. The collection is small, featuring six pieces in total, but seriously beach-worthy. Shoppers will discover a lot more blue hues and floral-inspired prints in this collection with a pop of yellow. What stands out most in this line is that every swimsuit is a one-piece, so snag any one of them to make a statement on the beach.

Everything in this six-piece swim collection is already available on the Eloquii website and retails between $69 and $85. For fashionistas who want a signature swimwear collection, here’s everything to expect in this sweet summer line.

Drama Ruffle One Piece Swimsuit $79.95 Eloquii Buy at Eloquii

This limeade shade will put fans right in the summer mood. The Drama Ruffle One-Piece says a lot with its short, but super extra sleeves. The front and the back mimic each other with its peek-a-boo cut outs and the bow details on each side. If limeade is too bright, this swimsuit also comes in all black.

Sweetheart One Piece Swimsuit

Sweetheart One Piece Swimsuit $79.95 Eloquii Buy at Eloquii

This swimsuit has a sweetheart silhouette with two bold prints that meet in the middle. For added chest support, the Sweetheart One-Piece Swimsuit also has built-in soft underwire cups and adjustable straps.

Blocked Tie Front One Piece Swimsuit

Blocked Tie Front One Piece Swimsuit $79.95 Eloquii Buy at Eloquii

Classic 1950's vibes are written all over this one piece swimsuit. Ridden with a white palm tree print, fans of this $80 look can pick this cute suit up that's also free of underwire.

Tie Front One Piece Swimsuit

Tie Front One Piece Swimsuit $84.95 Eloquii Buy at Eloquii

For swimmers who want something that's a little bit more subtle is this Tie Front One Piece Swimsuit. As one of the pricer pieces, this swimsuit makes a big splash with it's cut-out and bowtie in the center with a scoop back. This is one of the other swimsuits in the collection with wire-free cups.

Strappy Deep V One Piece Swimsuit

Strappy Deep V One Piece Swimsuit $79.95 Eloquii Buy at Eloquii

Sometimes all one needs in a cool swimwear look is a deep v-neck and this suit creates the "V" detail with a fabric bridge down the middle. This one-piece leaves wearers with an open back with its halter top closure, but a well covered bottom.

Summer will approach faster than anyone is prepared for. But in the meantime while it's still warm, you can at least take cute pictures in your kitchen as you prep for poses on the beach.