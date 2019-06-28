Summer is officially here and while brands have kicked off the season with some fire collections, plus size peeps still need more options for the heat. Enter: Eloquii’s Good Natured Collection, which just launched this week. There’s no doubt the brand regularly offers bright colorful looks for plus size Instagram baddies, but this collection is especially ideal for sweet summer vibes.

Eloquii is known for dropping new styles and even a few mini collections, like this one, totally at random, but it’s a huge win for plus size dressers when the drops come in so, so hot. Announced in an Instagram post, Eloquii explained the so-called Good Natured Collection’s premise.

“With dynamic and feminine silhouettes, layered prints, and dip dyes it’s your one-stop shop for effortless summer vibes,” the caption on the post read. “Brunch with the besties? A backyard Soirée? Look no further!”

The nine piece collection is filled with a respectable amount of easy breezy dresses. It includes A-line dresses, flowing skaters, and there’s even a super cute chambray romper. Eloquii offers sizes 14 to 28, and anyone who’s digging this line can shop the collection now on Eloquii.com.

If you're on the hunt for a relaxed look for a “hot girl” summer, here are some of the best picks in this effortless collection.

Belted Chambray Romper

One of the star pieces in the Good Natured collection is this Chambray Romper. The bell sleeves combined with the wrap detailing in the front could make getting dressed in the morning look like a breeze. This sick piece retails for $89.95.

Off the Shoulder Trench Dress

This trench dress is such a banger for the summer because of all of its stylish simplicity. The dress features an off-the-shoulder ruched sleeve design that makes this piece such a looker. And to make this dress all the more sweeter, it has pockets, fam.

Puff Sleeve Off the Shoulder Top

Puffer sleeves are having a moment right now, and they add a lot of flare to this off the shoulder top. Eloquii makes shopping even easier by offering a coordinating Midi Skirt for $74.95. Matching sets are pretty much always a good move.

Puff Ruffle Sleeve Top

As one of the more bold prints in this cute collection, Eloquii fans are handed this fuchsia pink Puff Ruffle Sleeve Top. Its asymmetrical hem with the cheetah print offers shoppers an easy and edgier look. And since the shirt retails for under $40, "fatshionistas" can add another simple-but-chic statement piece to their closet.

Wide Leg Crop Jean with Release Hem

In this day and age, fashion is begging for more wide-leg pants, and what better way to feel comfortable than in a pair of these wide-leg jeans that are cropped at the ankles? Plus, the little distressed detail in the knees gives the jeans a 2019 touch.

Dressing for the summer isn't always the easiest as the days get hotter. Eloquii Good Natured collection, however, is a one stop online shop for plus size summer clothes that do all the styling for you.