Body shamers be damned: Plus size women have fought for (and, let's face it, won) the right to unapologetically wear cute swimsuits on the beach, even without a cover-up, and yes, even if it's a two-piece. Thankfully, more and more plus size fashion brands have heard the call for cute swimwear, and ELOQUII's "So Good You'll Want To Wear It Anywhere" Spring 2018 swim campaign takes it a step further: This time, they want to prove that a good plus size swimsuit works anywhere — not just at the beach. ELOQUII's new collection is all about showcasing the versatility and functionality of their swimwear, which the brand says has a "clever ability to be worn both in water and day-to-day life."

Directed by Vince Peone, the digital campaign to announce the collection features an all-female cast in a three-part advertising spot. At the center of the vignettes is plus size model and influencer Paloma Elsesser. Debuting on Instagram and YouTube on March 26, the story follows Elsesser spending the day in New York City, traveling to the movies, a cafe, and the laundromat — all while rocking nothing but an ELOQUII swimsuit.

Check out the ad spots below:

For many plus size women, an advertisement like this feels as refreshing as a strong iced tea after a long day at the beach. After all, it took long enough for plus size shoppers to even have cute options, let alone an advertisement encouraging larger bodies to show off in their swimsuits.

"The message I think this campaign sends is that fashion should be fun-always, and uncomplicated," Elsesser tells Bustle. "For so long, plus size women have dreaded the beach because we’ve been forced to digest a very unrealistic 'beach body' type. For me, ANY body is bathing suit ready. All you have to do is literally put on a bathing suit and go to beach. Or in this case, get a matcha, watch a movie, or do your laundry."

According to a press release from the brand, the idea behind the collection — and the campaign — was to put forth trendy swimsuits in a fresh, unexpected way. ELOQUII also wanted to encourage their customers to use swimwear — something that perhaps many of them were once told to shy away from — to express themselves.

"The concept of being able to be myself and wear what I want, when I want spoke to me," Elsesser says. "It's how I live my everyday life, so it was easy."

The swimsuits featured in the campaign are part of ELOQUII's new Hot Tropics line, a collection full of bright colors, twee prints, and retro silhouettes — the kind of swimwear that screams "summer" at the highest possible decibel. There are both one and two-piece suits, all available in sizes 12-28, ranging in price from $60-$120.

All of them are beach worthy, but ELOQUII's promise to make their swimwear functional beyond the sand delivers. It's easy to spot the versatility of some of these pieces, including the polka dot suit with retro vibes and a pink flamingo one-piece that could easily be worn under jeans as a bodysuit.

"I'd wear the ELOQUII Ruffle Strap Bikini Top with these wide leg trousers, sneakers and bold accessories for a night out or an afternoon in NYC," Elsesser says. "The swim top is so easy to weave into summer staples."

For Elsesser, being a part of the campaign was about more than just modeling suits — she wanted to represent for ELOQUII customers: Women who want nothing more than to have cute summer swimwear options.

"It is imperative for size inclusive clothing to be trend inclusive, and largely a vehicle for expression," Elsesser says. "This campaign not only puts their swimwear front and center in an unexpected way, but also encourages women to have fun with style and gives the freedom to highlight their favorite pieces in their own way."

The ELOQUII Hot Tropics Spring 2018 swimwear collection is available now at ELOQUII.com.