Emi Nijiya Wants Their Minneapolis Tattoo Shop To Be A Safe Space For Everyone

Emi Nijiya is a talented tattoo artist based in Minneapolis, Minnesota. They created Jackalope Tattoo Shop in hopes of creating a safe and friendly space for everyone to be able to come in and get a unique and custom tattoo — but especially members of the LGBTQIA+ community , people of color, and women. What's more, all of the artists that work at Jackalope are women or non-binary identifying.

Briefly describe yourself, including how you identify and what you do.

I identify as a non-binary Japanese American and am the owner and an artist of Jackalope Tattoo in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

What do you hope people take away from following you/your work in the industry and on social media?

In regards to my tattoo work and work in the industry I want my followers to know that there is a safe space in my shop for all different types of people. I try hard to cater most to LGBTQIA+, POC, and women. On social media I especially try to be visible as a non-binary human being and as a POC in the industry. I work hard to show that we respect pronouns, identities, gender and ethnicities at my shop. A significant part of my work is used for gender reassignment scar cover ups and mastectomy nipple reconstruction or scar coverups. I also make sure that all of my clients are given custom and quality work with every tattoo.

When did you first feel that you were a voice for the Asian American and Pacific Islander community?

I am not sure that I ever necessarily felt specifically that I was a voice for the Asian American and Pacific Islander community at large. I do feel that I create a presence within an industry that doesn’t have many Asian American/Pacific Islanders or POC in general. By being visible in an industry that doesn’t have a lot of POC representation I am trying to help promote diversity and growth in our community.

Who's another Asian American or Pacific Islander person you would recommend to follow on social media?

I recommend following Bunny on instagram @bunnyakahk.

Follow Emi Nijiya on Instagram, @TattoosByEmi.

This interview has been lightly edited and condensed for clarity.