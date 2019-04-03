Apparently as Game of Thrones gets ready to air its eighth and final season, its already epic April 14 premiere just around the corner, the cast has gotten more lax about HBO's no spoilers policy. Even the mother of dragons herself, Emilia Clarke, spoiled the Game of Thrones ending for her mom. Luckily, however, there's a silver lining.

Appearing Tuesday night on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert, Clarke admitted she told her mom the end of Game of Thrones, but there's no danger that she'll spoil it for anyone, because she's already forgotten. "I've got to admit, I did... not just my dog," Clarke said when host Stephen Colbert asked if she had told anyone how the season ends. "I've got to admit, I did... not just my dog," the actor continued. "I wasn't supposed to... I told my mum."

Clarke might be worried about breaking HBO's trust, but she's not too concerned with the idea that her mother would leak GoT's ending to the entire world. "The good thing about telling my mum is she's like a vault," she said. "She's just done forgotten [already]." The actor added that her mom even read one of the scenes from the script and forgot that, too. And when her mom asked for a reminder, Clarke refused, saying that she had missed her chance. That Khaleesi is cold as ice.

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert on YouTube

Clarke isn't the only one who's been blabbing a little bit. Kit Harington (Jon Snow) told his wife and former on-screen lover Rose Leslie (Ygritte) how the series ended, and it earned him the silent treatment. "I told my wife last year how it ended, and she wouldn’t talk to me for about three days," he told UK radio hosts Tom Green and Daisy Maskell, according to Entertainment Weekly. “And she’d asked!” Sophie Turner (Sansa Stark) was also sharing spoilers with her fiancé Joe Jonas, she revealed on Good Morning America. "Well, actually, [Joe] was on set for most of it, so he kind of figured it out and then he had to sign an NDA," Turner said on GMA, according to the Wrap. But apparently Joe Jonas is a gossip girl: "Yeah, you can give him a call. He’ll probably tell you everything," she said.

One person who didn't cave and tell those she's closest to is, of course, the unflappable Brienne of Tarth, aka Gwendoline Christie. She made her own appearance on Good Morning America on Wednesday, April 3, and said she had no intention of giving her partner the special treatment when it came to spoilers. "I realized I hadn't even told my partner how it ends. I thought, 'Shall I tell him?' And I thought, 'No, I'll make him wait just like everyone else.'"

While Clarke's mother has forgotten the details of the finale already, Clarke won't forget it for a long time. Colbert asked if there were tears after she read the final script. "Oh my god, yeah. I went for a very long walk the first time I read the final season... I couldn't quite handle it," she said, saying that the script gave her an existential crisis that led to her just wandering around London for hours. "It should have been raining, it was such a moment," Clarke said.

What could possibly be coming that caused that reaction in Clarke? Fans won't know until the finale, but if you're desperate, you can always try sending a DM to Joe Jonas.