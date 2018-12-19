Just when you think you couldn't possibly love these two big shot Hollywood stars anymore, Emily Blunt and Lin-Manuel Miranda performed 22 musicals in 12 minutes alongside James Corden on The Late Late Show Tuesday night for the latest installment of the segment "Role Call" — and the result was pure magic. From Cabaret and Chicago to La La Land and Beauty and the Beast, these actors tackled a wide array of songs from a wide array of musicals and yet somehow still managed to make it look easy. And yes, before you start to worry, the song list did absolutely include a little something from Mary Poppins Returns, which Blunt and Miranda both star in. And much like the characters themselves, they prove to be practically perfect in every way.

In fact, just in case you weren't already super impressed with this massive undertaking, these compilation of performances was also shot in just one take — a feat perhaps the likes of which their costar Meryl Streep couldn't even accomplish. (Just kidding, she could probably do all of it in like, seven minutes or something.) Oh, and to make the skit even more amazing, there was even a cameo by none other than Kermit the Frog himself.

The Late Late Show with James Corden on YouTube

And just in case you had a hard time keeping track of the complete array of songs they tackled (and the musicals from which they belong to), check out the full list below:

“Willkommen” (Cabaret)

“All That Jazz” (Chicago)

“City of Stars” (La La Land)

“Be Our Guest” (Beauty and the Beast)

“Sit Down, You’re Rocking the Boat” (Guys and Dolls)

“Don’t Cry for Me Argentina” (Evita)

“Singin’ in the Rain” (Singin’ in the Rain)

“Trip a Little Light Fantastic” (Mary Poppins Returns)

“Rainbow Connection” (The Muppet Movie)

“Somewhere Over the Rainbow” (The Wizard of Oz)

“You Can’t Stop the Beat” (Hairspray)

“Listen” (Dreamgirls)

“It’s a Hard Knock Life” (Annie)

“Matchmaker” (Fiddler on the Roof)

“It Takes Two” (Into the Woods)

“Little Shop of Horrors” (Little Shop of Horrors)

“One Day More” (Les Miserables)

“Your Song” (Moulin Rouge)

“Falling Slowly” (Once)

“Remember My Name” (Fame)

“Diamonds Are a Girl’s Best Friend” (Gentlemen Prefer Blondes)

“Dancing Queen” (Mamma Mia)

Granted, Blunt and Miranda's vocal talents are hardly a secret, the former having starred alongside Corden in Rob Marshall’s Into the Woods movie and the latter having given us the glorious wonder that is Hamilton. Corden and Miranda also have history together when it comes to musicals, having starred opposite each other in the “Crosswalk the Musical” production of Hair.

The Late Late Show with James Corden on YouTube

So just in case you're unable to get yourself to the theater to watch Mary Poppins Returns just yet, consider this skit a little taste of what's to come when you finally do. And if their performances are anything like what "Role Call" suggests (and let's be honest, it probably is), then you definitely won't be disappointed. So sit back, relax, and watch Blunt and Miranda make musical magic that's just as sweet as a spoonful of sugar.