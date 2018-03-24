On Saturday, hundreds of thousands of people took to the streets of Washington, D.C. to protest gun violence as part of the March For Our Lives. One of them was Emma González, a Parkland shooting survivor who has been vocal in her demand for stricter gun control legislation. She had a lot to say about gun violence in her speech on Saturday, and then tears streamed down her face as González remained silent in her March For Our Lives speech that lasted six minutes and 20 seconds — the exact amount of time that it took for the Parkland shooter to kill 17 people at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School last month.

"In a little over 6 minutes, 17 of our friends were taken from us, 15 were injured, and everyone absolutely everyone in the Douglas community was forever altered," González told the crowd. "Everyone who was there understands. Everyone who has been touched by the cold grip of gun violence understands."

González went on to name the 17 victims of the shooting, along with memories the Parkland community had of them. They "would never" resume their hobbies or see their friends again, González said. But what happened next was one of the most powerful moments of Saturday's march: González stopped speaking for several minutes, and only a few scattered cheers from the crowd broke the silence.

