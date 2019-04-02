"I'm speaking out against gun violence for selfish reasons," a March for Our Lives activist told the crowd at the Unrig Summit in Nashville over the weekend. "I'm trying to protect me, my friends, my family." You might feel similarly — even if your friends and family are against gun control. If so, you'll want to watch Emma González explain how to argue against the NRA.

It all comes down to knowing the talking points that the NRA uses and being able to refute them, González said. "A good guy with a gun would stop a bad guy with a gun," "guns don't kill people, people kill people," and "if a bad guy wants a gun that bad, he'll find a way to get one" were among the common sayings she shared.

González said when these talking points are brought up, she counters them with "good old-fashioned sense." She then gave a run-down of how to refute them when you're with your family — at Thanksgiving or whenever.

For the "good guy with a gun" argument, she asked why the bad guy even has a gun to start with. She also said that in real life, there's no "outline showing who the bad guy is," which can make the job of police even harder. She also addressed the racial factor that when good black men with guns stop shootings, they are often mistaken to be the bad guy — and are even killed as a result.

RepresentUs on YouTube

"And how do you know someone is actually a good guy?" González asked. "Sounds like you need background checks!"

She pointed out that 97 percent of Americans would support that change. Putting on an announcer voice, she added, "Ladies and gentlemen, the NRA has been defeated by its own logic!"

