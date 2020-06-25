One of the Scream Queens is about to welcome a new addition to her kingdom. On Thursday, July 25, Us Magazine reported that Emma Roberts is pregnant and is expecting her first child with boyfriend Garrett Hedlund. The couple — who have kept their romance low-key since they were first linked in March 2019 — have not yet publicly confirmed or commented on the big news. (Bustle reached out to representatives for both Roberts and Hedlund for comment, but did not receive an immediate response.)

Roberts and Hedlund first began dating shortly after the American Horror Story actor split from her on-and-off fiancé, Evan Peters. "Garrett and Emma have been friends, but this is new, casual and just a couple of weeks old," a source told Us Weekly at the time, after they were spotted out together in Los Angeles. "[Hedlund] had his arm around [her] for a bit and then they were holding hands."

In January, another source close to the couple told Us that while Hedlund and Roberts were still going strong, they weren't ready to make their relationship official. "They are not talking an engagement or marriage at the moment," the source said, explaining that the pair were "having fun and enjoying each other" at the time. "They like hanging out and going out together, and their relationship is more fun than serious," they continued.

BG015/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images

Though her relationships with Peters and now Hedlund have been frequently reported on over the years, Roberts told Cosmopolitan in a May 2019 interview that she doesn't like to talk about her love life publicly. "I never want to talk about relationships I’m in or that are ending or have ended," she said at the time. "It’s hard enough to be with someone by yourself, let alone with an audience." She added, "Sometimes it makes me sad that I can’t have a private moment."

Roberts continued, noting that it can be "hard" to date in the public eye due to all of the extra eyes watching her. "Because of Twitter and Instagram, there’s a whole other element where everybody can comment on what you’re doing and no one knows the real story," she explained. "I think I know what’s true, and I know what happened in my own life and so do the people who love me and who I love."

Given her past reluctance to talk about her relationships, it's not surprising that Roberts and Hedlund would want to keep any big news to themselves.