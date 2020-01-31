It’s happening. A winter staple has made its way to the celebrity circuit. Thanks to Emma Stone, we're officially witnessing the revival of ‘The Amazon Coat’ just a month into the new decade.

The Amazon Coat, as it has been dubbed over the years, first became famous in the streets of Manhattan. Whether it be at a casual stroll around the park or a visit to the nearest coffee shop, a version of Orolay Women's Thickened Down Jacket was spotted just as frequently as a yellow taxi at one point. Soon after, several social media accounts started popping up to honor the viral coat — and one Instagram page boasts over 5,000 followers. Yes, the love for this winter favorite goes deep.

Now, Emma Stone is singlehandedly bringing the viral coat to new heights of fame. On Jan. 29, The La La Land actor was photographed on a work trip in Athens wearing the next-level comfy coat in forest green. The coat retails for $140 on Amazon and it’s one of the few times Stone has rocked a piece that’s accessible to her fans.

Orolay Women's Thickened Down Jacket

Emma paired the coat with cropped black pants and loafers, accessorizing with a sleek black cap and delicate gold earrings. If you want to add the coat to your winter wardrobe, you can go for a casual look like Emma's or dress it up with leather pants and chunky ankle boots.

No matter how you style it, the coat is as fashion-forward as it is functional. Besides its trendy oversize silhouette and cool matte colorways (it comes in yellow, navy, gray and black), it's also water-resistant and windproof. It has pockets galore and the sides even unzip so you're free to sit more comfortably.

Orolay Women's Thickened Hooded Down Jacket

For a bolder outerwear statement, the coat comes in four newer metallic colors as well, though those shinier styles are a tad more expensive (ranging from $122-$160). With either option, you can guarantee you're going to be warm — and you'll possibly even go viral.