The 2016 #OscarsSoWhite campaign solidified one thing that woman and minority filmmakers have known for years — the Oscars were not recognizing the efforts of these talented Hollywood players, instead choosing to award a majority of winners that were white and male. The push for diversity is happening, but is it coming quickly enough? Take, for instance, the 2018 Best Director Oscar — both Jordan Peele (for Get Out) and Greta Gerwig (for Lady Bird) were nominated, but Guillermo Del Toro won for his turn directing The Shape Of Water. One presenter couldn't let these uneven nominees go — Emma Stone called out "four men and Greta Gerwig" when announcing the Best Director nominees.

The nominees for the 2018 Academy Award, by the way, for Best Director were Guillermo del Toro for The Shape of Water; Christopher Nolan for Dunkirk; Jordan Peele for Get Out; Greta Gerwig for Lady Bird; and Paul Thomas Anderson for Phantom Thread.

