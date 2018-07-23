Imitation may be the highest form of flattery, but using imitation to play high-stakes trade war games might transcend all adulation. According to an Axios report, the president of France Emmanuel Macron used The Art Of The Deal against Trump and employed the book's negotiating tactics while the two were at the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) summit in Brussels.

After Trump slapped Europe with tariffs on steel and alumninum, the European Union retaliated with tariffs of its own, going after some of the most quintessentially American items: Kentucky bourbon, Harley Davidson motorcycles, and Levi's jeans. Trump has expressed frustration at the European Union's retribution.

Trump supposedly told the French president that he should convince the European Union to negotiate with the United States, according to an unnamed source with Axios. Macron had apparently said no, that "he was not in favor of negotiating under threat."

"I read The Art of the Deal," Macron apparently responded to Trump, Axios reported. "I know that we need to retaliate first so we have some leverage in the negotiation."

Trump and Macron's relationship counts as one of the tamer relationships on the world stage, though the two have had tension in the past. Trump has reportedly told Macron that France should leave the EU, according to The Hill.

