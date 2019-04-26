Minor spoilers ahead for Avengers: Endgame. Avengers: Endgame is a huge movie, at over three hours long, but being that its a Marvel Cinematic Universe movie fans know not to get up as soon as the credits start rolling. MCU movies usually have an extra scene or two at the end that are either humorous or hint at what's to come. Does Avengers: Endgame have a post-credits scene, too?

If you're wondering if you should stay or if you can get up to finally go pee after the actual movie comes to a close, the answer is that Endgame does not have a post-credits scene. Being that this is the probably the final Avengers movie and a goodbye to some fan favorite heroes, it makes sense that Marvel would want to close this chapter without moving the attention back to newer stars too quickly and teasing the next movie.

In this case, the post-credits scene could have teased Spider-Man: Far From Home, the next MCU movie, which is out July 2. But considering Endgame is a sendoff for the original Avengers, jumping into a scene from Far From Home would be a big shift in tone and take some of the attention away from the other heroes in a way that could feel disrespectful to fans.

Marvel Entertainment on YouTube

Interestingly, though, while it was widely thought that Endgame would mark the end of Phase 3 of the MCU, Newsweek reported on April 20 that Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige said that Far From Home will be the end of the third phase of movies, rather than the beginning of Phase 4. Newsweek points out that while this is a surprise, it could mirror how the lighter movie Ant-Man closed out Phase 2 and ended with a post-credits scene that teased Captain America: Civil War, the first movie of Phase 3. It could be that by going with no post-credits scene for Endgame, the Avengers are getting the goodbye they deserve, while letting Far From Home have the post-credits scene that will get fans hyped for a new set of movies.

While Endgame does not have a post-credits scene, there is still a good reason to not leave your seat as soon as the credits pop up. After a credits sequence for the many, many actors in the film, there is a special sequence for the original Avengers from the first movie that includes pictures of the characters along with the actors' signatures. This features Scarlett Johansson (Black Widow), Robert Downey Jr. (Iron Man), Chris Hemsworth (Thor), Chris Evans (Captain America), Mark Ruffalo (Hulk), and Jeremy Renner (Hawkeye).

After that, there's, of course, a full list of all the people who worked on the film, which is very long for a movie of this magnitude. Stick around if you want to take it all in, watch in respect of those many names, or if you're still too shook to leave. But, if you did have an ill-advised iced coffee before this three-hour movie, you can go to the bathroom knowing you're not missing any extra scenes this time around.