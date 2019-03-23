If you're anything like me, you're always on the look out for the latest cool jewellery brands. As a fan of ranges such as those by Missoma, Otiumberg, Roxanne First, and Daphine, I love simple, understated jewellery that's easy to layer and stack up. When Estee LaLonde's first collection with Daisy Jewellery first launched late last year, I knew I had found a new favourite. And now, the new Estee LaLonde x Daisy extended line has just dropped and, predictably, I'm all over it.

Having heard LaLonde talk about her collection IRL, it's clear that designing jewellery is a major passion project for her, and that she's really found her calling doing it. When discussing the creation of the new pieces, LaLonde said:

"It was important to me to be really involved in the design process. It's been so incredible to see a vision come to real life."

The collection has all been designed in London, and is crafted in recycled 925 sterling silver and 18ct gold. The new pieces are a continuation of the OG line, and features sunburst and snake designs. New to the collection are two rings, two pairs of earrings, a bracelet, and two layering necklaces.

Speaking about her new pieces in a statement, LaLonde commented:

"I was so overwhelmed with the first launch, and wanted to introduce a few more pieces to really complete the collection. I wanted these pieces to be simple to style and easy to wear casually or dressed up."

While I'm pretty tempted to add every single piece to my basket, here are five of my favourites from the entire collection:

Estee LaLonde T Bar Stud Earrings £39 Daisy Jewellery A simple pair of studs that would look super cool stacked up and paired with huggies or other hoops, these are the epitome of understated, minimalistic jewellery that will go with just about everything. Buy Now

Estee LaLonde Chunky Gold Stacking Ring £55 Daisy Jewellery A simple yet standout ring, this is a must have for anyone who likes to stack up their rings and play with textures. It would also look amazing worn alone on a middle finger to accessorise a bold or vibrant outfit. Buy Now

Estee LaLonde Octagonal Huggie Hoops £49 Daisy Jewellery A playful, chic take on the classic huggie earring shape, these are a game changer. They look amazing sat next to a stud, or simply worn alone as a statement. Buy Now

Estee LaLonde T Bar Necklace £139 Daisy Jewellery My absolute favourite piece from the collection, this simple chain necklace is a total dream to layer. I can't wait to get my hands on one and pair it with fine chains, and other pendants in my collection. Buy Now

Estee LaLonde Sunburst Signet Ring £75 Daisy Jewellery More of a standout piece, this signet ring will make a statement for a sophisticated occasion. Wear it on your middle finger for maximum impact. Buy Now

You can shop LaLonde's entire Daisy Jewellery collection online now, including her six new pieces.