Summer is all about the ice cream, which is why it's no surprise that an ice cream eyeshadow palette exists. Eunique Beauty's La Gelateria Eye Shadow Palette is as sweet as a scoop of stracciatella, and the palette gives you a fun array of colors to play with this season. The palette is just one item from an entire La Gelateria collection, which is inspired by Italy.

"We are really exited to introduce 'La Gelateria', our new summer collection inspired by the love of ice cream from our birth country Italy," the UK-based indie brand shared on Instagram. Each of the eyeshadow colors are inspired by the founders' favorite ice cream flavors. "We wanted to recreate these memories with a fun eyeshadow palette and add something more," the brand wrote.

The eyeshadow palette comes in the shape of a waffle cone with soft swirl ice cream on top. When you open the palette, you are faced with eight different matte and shimmer hues. Each color is named after a gelato flavor that is inspired by its shade.

The bottom half of the cone houses the four matte colors of the palette. First is Puffo, which is a Smurf character, and is a bright blue eyeshadow color. This might be named after a childhood ice cream treat. Strawberry is a bright pink matte shade, and Peach Cobbler is a peachy mauve hue. The last matte color is Mango, which has the same orange-yellow hue as the fruit.

The ice cream part of the cone has all the shimmer hues of the palette. The Fior di Latte shade tips its hat to the creamy-milk ice cream flavor of the same name, and swatches on as a champagne white shimmer. The next "flavor" is named after one of Italy's most famous chocolate companies, Bacio. It's basically Italy's Hershey, and the Bacio ice cream flavor is a chocolate-hazelnut mix. Because of this, the eyeshadow is a light brown with gold shimmer.

The third shimmer eyeshadow is Pistachio, which is a bright green shimmer with golden flecks. The last hue is Lemon Sorbet, which is a frosted blue shimmer.

The gelato-inspired palette isn't a standalone product, however. With each purchase of a palette, you will also receive an ice cream pint crossbody bag. The purse looks like a pint of gelato, and it comes with different color variations for the lid. You can choose between a black, yellow, pink, or green lid. But if you choose a "random" color with your purchase, you will pay seven dollars less.

Then for those who would like to get a bag but don't want the palette, you can buy the messenger bags separately for $35.84.

While Eunique Beauty is a London-based brand, it ships worldwide starting from $13. These packages are tracked and insured. The collection is available to pre-order until July 10, and the orders will be shipped out in August.

Give your lids a summer-approved look this season with the help of these ice cream-scoop inspired shadows. Pistachio and sorbet has never looked so good.