Eva Longoria's New Baby Name Sounds Just As Strong As She Is

If you haven't already heard by now, Eva Longoria welcomed her first child into the world on Tuesday, June 19, alongside her husband, José Bastón. For all the readers inevitably wondering about Longoria's new baby name, look no further than the actor's incredibly sweet announcement post, which she dispensed out onto the internet via HOLA's Instagram account. So, what did Longoria and her beau end up naming baby No. 1? According to the announcement post, Longoria's son's name is Santiago Enrique Bastón. Has quite a ring to it, no?

"Say hola to #EvaLongoria's son Santiago Enrique Bastón!" HOLA's Instagram caption reads, alongside an electric-blue heart emoji. The caption goes on to celebrate Longoria's first official day of motherhood, and mentions that the Instagram post's accompanying photo is the first of her new baby. And, speaking of that photo — as if the baby name announcement wasn't exciting enough all on its own, it accompanies a close-up shot of Longoria and her infant enjoying what looks like some super blissful one-on-one time, conceivably not too long after the delivery. Suffice to say, as far as wholesome content is concerned, it probably doesn't get much purer than this.

Per HOLA's truly heartwarming announcement, Longoria reportedly confirmed her son's birth exclusively to the publication, in addition to sharing the news of her tiny bundle of joy's freshly-minted moniker. According to the magazine's accompanying report, published early Wednesday morning, June 20, little Santiago Enrique was born Tuesday night at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles. In addition to sharing the news of their son's name, Longoria and Bastón also provided HOLA with a quick statement about how they're feeling. Unsurprisingly, it sounds like the married pair is over the moon. "We are so grateful for this beautiful blessing," Longoria and Bastón reportedly told HOLA.

As exciting as it is to learn of Santiago Enrique's birth — and this certainly doesn't make it any less exciting, by any means — it's worth mentioning that, as far as parenthood goes, this really isn't Longoria and Bastón's first rodeo. As HOLA's report mentions, the two have already been co-parenting (to a certain extent, at least) for some time now. Prior to tying the knot with Longoria back in 2016, Bastón was already a father to three children — Mariana, Natalia, and José — from his previous marriage to Mexican actress Natalia Esperón.

